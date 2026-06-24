South Africa

Former Meyiwa trial lawyer Teffo resumes his defence in criminal matter

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Malesela Teffo, a former advocate, was disbarred in September last year for misconduct. He appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of fraud, assault and theft.
Malesela Teffo was disbarred as an advocate in September 2022 for misconduct. (Thulani Mbele)

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Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo is set to continue with his defence in his criminal case before the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Teffo is facing six counts, including assault, malicious injury to property, theft, fraud and rendering services as an advocate directly to a member of the public without having a Fidelity Fund certificate.

He pleaded not guilty to all the counts when he appeared in court in January last year.

Teffo, the former defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, was struck off the roll by the Pretoria high court in September 2022. The court found him guilty of serious professional misconduct, including the misappropriation of client funds, misleading the court and multiple other complaints.

The state presented its case last week, closing it on June 18, before Teffo, who is representing himself, began his defence.

The charges of assault, malicious injury to property and theft related to an incident in July 2023 when Teffo allegedly assaulted a man at Protea Towers in Pretoria before allegedly destroying a door lock valued at R3,500.

The other charges relate to an incident in June 2022 in which the state alleges Teffo misrepresented to two people that he had a Fidelity Trust certificate and was entitled to receive R13,000 from them to represent them in a labour matter.

The charge sheet alleges Teffo had no trust account, did not have a Fidelity Fund certificate and could not receive R13,000 from them directly to represent them.

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