How construction company is helping young graduates bridge the practical skills gap

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For many of the interns, the programme represents their first opportunity to apply classroom knowledge in a professional environment. Picture:

As South Africa continues to battle persistently high youth unemployment, initiatives that equip graduates with practical workplace experience are becoming increasingly important.

With youth unemployment remaining one of the country’s most pressing socioeconomic challenges, employers are increasingly being called upon to play a more active role in preparing young people for the world of work.

This conversation gained renewed momentum on Youth Day when minister of higher education and training, Buti Manamela, announced the government’s intention to phase out approximately 1,200 degree programmes and introduce more occupational certificates aimed at improving employability and workplace readiness.

Construction and built-environment company TEFLA Group has already started to address this challenge.

Through a partnership with the Construction Education and Training Authority (CETA), the company has welcomed 20 interns into a structured 12-month programme designed to provide practical industry exposure and bridge the gap between academic study and workplace experience.

According to TEFLA Group human resources manager Kayela Shibambu, the initiative was developed to help graduates acquire the practical skills often required by employers but seldom gained through classroom learning alone.

“Many graduates complete their qualifications with a strong academic foundation but very little exposure to the realities of the workplace. This programme is designed to bridge that gap by providing meaningful practical experience, mentorship and exposure to real projects within the construction and built environment sector,” says Shibambu.

She adds that the programme forms part of TEFLA Group’s broader commitment to skills development and transformation within the industry.

“We believe that developing young professionals is an investment in the future of the construction sector. Through this programme, interns are given an opportunity to learn from experienced professionals while contributing to projects that have a meaningful impact on communities.”

For many of the interns, the programme represents their first opportunity to apply classroom knowledge in a professional environment.

Thabang Mphamo, a quantity surveyor, says his primary motivation for joining the programme was the opportunity to gain practical industry experience.

“I applied for the internship because I wanted practical experience in the construction industry. After studying quantity surveying, I felt it was important to learn how things work on real projects. I hope to gain skills, learn from experienced people, and build confidence in my career,” he says.

Like many graduates entering the workforce, Mphamo believes one of the biggest challenges is transitioning from theory to practice.

“At tertiary we learn the concepts, but in the workplace you have to apply them on real projects with deadlines, budgets and clients. It takes time to adjust and learn how the industry works.

“This internship is giving me experience that I can add to my CV and helping me understand how the industry operates. It is also teaching me professional skills that will help me in future jobs,” he explains.

Construction management intern Kgotso Noyane shares similar sentiments.

“I applied because I wanted an opportunity to learn from professionals and gain practical experience in construction. I am hoping to improve my skills, gain industry knowledge and prepare myself for a successful career,” says Noyane.

He believes the biggest challenge for graduates entering the sector is adapting to the realities of the workplace.

“At college or university you focus on studying, but at work you have responsibilities [and] deadlines and have to work with different people on projects.”

For Noyane, practical industry exposure is essential in helping graduates become workplace-ready.

“It is very important because practical experience helps you understand what you learnt in class. It gives you a chance to see how projects are managed and how different parts of the construction industry work together.”

Mphamo believes workplace experience provides a level of learning that cannot be replicated in a classroom.

“Hands-on experience is very important because it helps you understand how the work is done in real life. A qualification gives you knowledge, but practical experience teaches you how to use that knowledge and solve problems in the workplace.”

As they look towards the future, both interns hope the programme will help them build the skills needed to contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s development.

“By the end of the programme, I would like to have a better understanding of cost estimation, tendering and project costs. I also want to gain confidence and experience working on real projects,” says Mphamo.

South Africa’s youth have enormous potential. By creating pathways into employment and providing practical workplace experience, we can help unlock that potential — TEFLA Group human resources manager Kayela Shibambu

Noyane adds: “By the end of the programme, I would like to have gained experience in project management, planning and working with teams on site. I believe these skills will help me become a better construction professional and contribute to the development of infrastructure in South Africa.”

For Shibambu, the success of the programme will ultimately be measured by the opportunities it creates for young professionals.

“South Africa’s youth have enormous potential. By creating pathways into employment and providing practical workplace experience, we can help unlock that potential and contribute to a stronger, more skilled economy.”

TimesLIVE