Julius Mkhwanazi denies receiving cash after theft of R14m gem stones

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Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has denied being part of a syndicate that stole gems worth about R14m in Killarney in 2023.

Mkhwanazi appeared before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Wednesday to respond to the allegations.

On Tuesday, a female inspector from the Johannesburg metro police VIP unit — testifying in camera under the pseudonym Witness K — implicated Mkhwanazi in the plot to steal the stones.

She testified that the plan relied on Mkhwanazi deploying active officers to verify the gems were on-site, steal them, and hand them over to the informant for whom they were doing the job.

“Each of us had our roles to play,” Witness K testified. “I had to co-ordinate with the informant, secure information regarding the whereabouts of the stones, and ensure that the informant was ready to receive them and make payment. Mr Mkhwanazi had to organise the officers who were going to go in and take the stones.”

Witness K stated that after they successfully stole the stones, she was handed R110,000 in cash by the informer. Upon receiving the money, she claimed she called Mkhwanazi, and they met with three other operatives at a car wash to split the money equally.

“I gave them R88,000 for Mr Mkhwanazi, Officers Stols and Mackenzie, as well as Mr Van der Walt,” Witness K testified. “I kept R22,000 for myself.”

However, testifying before the commission on Wednesday, Mkhwanazi denied ever receiving the money.

“I deny it,” Mkhwanazi said. “I deny meeting her at the car wash. I deny anything that has to do with money. I never received money from this person.”

He also refuted allegations that he organised the officers, claiming that Witness K already knew Officers Stols and Mackenzie before the incident.

While WhatsApp chats between Witness K and Stols revealed that Mkhwanazi was aware of the scheme, Mkhwanazi insisted he knew nothing about it. Instead, he argued that Witness K planned the heist secretly behind his back. He noted that while they were involved in a romantic relationship at the time, Witness K had become distant when the scheme was being executed.

Mkhwanazi further asserted that he had never worked with Witness K, but knew she was associated with other EMPD officers, suggesting she could have organised the officers herself to carry out the heist.

The cross-examination highlighted contradictions in Mkhwanazi’s previous statements. During an appearance in April, Mkhwanazi denied knowing Witness K at all. When pressed on this contradiction on Wednesday, he claimed he “might have been confused” at the time.

Advocate Sandile Khumalo pressed Mkhwanazi to tell the truth and stop playing games.

“The question was very clear. You have to stop playing games because we are not in the business of playing games,” Khumalo said. “This is a serious commission of inquiry. If you are asked a question, you answer it truthfully.”

Following that, Mkhwanazi ultimately admitted to knowing her.

TimesLIVE