National Press Club condemns gag order against Sunday Times journalist

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The National Press Club says public office bearers cannot evade accountability by seeking to silence journalists who ask difficult but necessary questions.

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The National Press Club has strongly condemned the interim gag order granted against Sunday Times political reporter Sisanda Mbolekwa, after her attempt to obtain a right of reply from public office bearer Dr Sunshine Myende.

Myende, chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency, was granted an interim order, in terms of the Protection from Harassment Act, barring Mbolekwa from reporting on her, sending her questions or using her photograph.

Mbolekwa appeared before the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday to show cause why the interim order, served on her on June 10, should not be made final.

National Press Club chairperson Antoinette Slabbert said the club viewed this development with grave concern.

“Asking an implicated person for comment is not harassment, it is ethical journalism. It is a non-negotiable standard of our profession. To frame a right of reply request as harassment is a direct assault on media freedom,” Slabbert said.

She said media freedom in SA was a hard-earned constitutional right, not a privilege extended by those in power. It was secured through struggle and is protected under Section 16 of the constitution.

Slabbert said public office bearers could not evade accountability by seeking to silence journalists who asked difficult but necessary questions.

“Sisanda Mbolekwa was doing her job. She followed the ethical codes we expect from every journalist in this country.”

Slabbert said Mbolekwa did not deserve to be gagged for it.

“If this order is allowed to stand, it sets a dangerous precedent: today it is Sisanda, tomorrow it is any reporter holding power to account,” Slabbert said.

The press club supported efforts by Mbolekwa and Sunday Times to have the interim order overturned and called on the courts to urgently review it.

The press club further urged all institutions to uphold the principles of transparency, accountability and press freedom.

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