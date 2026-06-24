Pedestrian killed after taxi crashes near Constitution Hill

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24/06/2026. A minibus taxi accident, suspected to be due to brake failure, claimed the life of a passerby.

A pedestrian described by witnesses as an elderly man was killed on Wednesday after a 14-seater taxi crashed into a fence at the Children’s Memorial Institute (CMI) in Parktown, Johannesburg, opposite Constitution Hill.

The incident occurred at around 8.10am to 8.15am. Brake failure is suspected as the cause.

Passenger Thandi Nhlapho, who travels by minibus taxi every day to work, said the driver warned them that the taxi’s brakes were not working as the vehicle went downhill towards the BP garage in Parktown.

“As we were going downhill, the driver told us the taxi did not have its brake function. Before we knew it, the taxi crashed into the fence,” he said.

Another passenger, who works at CarTrack in Rosebank, said the taxi was travelling from the Johannesburg CBD, operating on a route between Plein and Eloff streets and Rosebank, when the driver lost control of the vehicle. He said when they boarded the taxi, it kept on jumping as if it had gear issues.

“When we took the taxi from Joburg, it wasn’t driving smoothly on the road. When we got to the corner by Constitution Hill, it swiftly drove straight down and lost control,” the passenger said.

In 2020 the same thing happened but it was worse. People flew off the taxi because the driver lost control. For improved road safety, speed bumps should be placed on this road — Andries Dlamini, security guard

The taxi veered off the road, struck a pedestrian who was walking on the pavement and crashed into a fence.

Emergency services were on the scene.

One of the security guards at CMI, Andries Dlamini, who’s been working at the institute for 15 years, said six years ago the same thing happened on this stretch of road.

“In 2020 the same thing happened but it was worse. People flew off the taxi because the driver lost control.

“For improved road safety, speed bumps should be placed on this road.”

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation, pedestrians are the biggest category of accident fatalities in South Africa, at 44% of all road deaths in the first five months of this year. The entity has called on both motorists and pedestrians to exercise extra care.

The Gauteng government, meanwhile, has been cracking down on unroadworthy vehicles through multiple enforcement operations this year.

Between June 1 and 7, officials focused on major public transport corridors in Tshwane and Johannesburg.

In the week, 276 minibus operators were found to be driving without valid licenses, and 83 minibuses were discontinued from operating due to defects that included:

faulty brakes;

worn tyres;

broken headlights; and

defective brake lights and indicators.

Between June 15 and 21, the Gauteng traffic inspectorate issued discontinuation notices to 134 minibus taxis, ordering them to stop operating, in the three Gauteng metros.

TimesLIVE