Police and security companies busy with ‘labour inspectors’ and protesters

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Scores of people visited companies in Durban's Springfield on Wednesday asking about foreigners who were employed and left CVs of locals who needed work.

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A truck driver was injured after being struck on the head during protest action in Prospecton, south of Durban, on Wednesday.

Provincial spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Isipingo police are investigating a case of public violence following an incident in which a group of people were allegedly throwing stones at vehicles and burning tyres on a service road.

It is understood the truck driver was exiting a container depot when protesters allegedly began throwing bricks at the vehicle. One shattered a window and struck the driver on the head, causing injuries.

The protesters, who were allegedly targeting companies who employ foreign truck drivers, fled when public order police intervened.

Law enforcement also had their hands full controlling about 600 people who did labour spot checks at various companies in Durban’s Springfield on Wednesday.

Metro police and a number of private security companies monitored the mobile group as they went to construction, manufacturing and engineering companies to “inspect” their work force and enquire about vacanies.

“They are walking from company to company, asking whether there are any foreigners employed there and whether there are any vacant positions. If vacancies are available, they leave CVs of people who have the skills required by that particular company. They are being escorted by metro police and private security companies,” said a source on the ground.

There were similar inspections held in Phoenix and Mount Edgecombe on Tuesday.

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