There will be no violence or killing on June 30, says Ngobese-Zuma

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, leader of the March and March movement, speaks at a media briefing with other civil society groups on Wednesday.

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March and March movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has assured South Africans that there will be no violence, killings or looting during the planned nationwide demonstrations on June 30.

The anticipated demonstrations are linked to calls by civil society organisations and the March and March movement for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa by June 30.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, the March and March leader and other representatives from several civil society organisations said they were committed to peaceful action and that responsibility for maintaining law and order rested with the government.

“No one will be violated. No one will be killed on the 30th of June and no looting will take place in our name,” Ngobese-Zuma said.

She said the June 30 date was not imposed by her organisation but had become a rallying point for South Africans who want immigration laws to be enforced.

She said Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, popularly known as "Phakel’umthakathi", issued the date but does not know the reason behind it.

“Nkosikhona set the date but he is not with us to answer for himself. It’s no longer a target date. It’s a South African date,” she said.

She rejected suggestions that calling on undocumented immigrants to leave the country was unlawful.

“I’m finding it so strange that it can be illegal to tell people who are illegally in the country to leave the country because they are in the country illegally,” she said.

Ngobese-Zuma also pushed back against claims that her movement should be blamed if unrest broke out during the demonstrations.

“Everyone is asking, ‘are you going to take responsibility’? Can I ask whose responsibility it is to protect the country? It’s definitely not our responsibility,” she said.

She said the government should be held accountable for illegal immigration and the country’s weak borders.

“If anyone wants to point a finger at someone who must take responsibility, start with those who allowed illegal immigration in the first place,” she said.

United South Africans leader Musa Ka-Hlongwane outlined several demands from the coalition of civic organisations supporting the demonstrations.

“We demand that all home affairs immigration officers be transferred to the Border Management Authority to ensure tighter control over our borders.”

The coalition is also calling for stricter enforcement of immigration laws and the township economy to be returned back to South Africans. “The township economy must be reserved for South African citizens only.

“Our target is not Nigerians only, we want Chinese, Asians, Malawians, Somalians and Pakistanis to be deported for as long as they are undocumented.”

Ngobese-Zuma’s briefing coincided with a meeting led by acting police minister Firoz Cachalia and acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane and other law enforcement agencies, including the metro and private security, saying they were fully prepared for the planned demonstrations.

“Police have strengthened their readiness and co-ordination with other security structures.

“I want to assure all South Africans that the SAPS, working closely with other law enforcement agencies, including the metro police and private security, are fully prepared for the planned demonstrations on 30 June,” said Dimpane.

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