UJ rated Africa’s top university for sustainability impact

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The University of Johannesburg has been ranked the top university in Africa and South Africa in the 2026 Times Higher Education sustainability impact ratings.

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The University of Johannesburg has been ranked the number one university in SA and Africa in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) sustainability impact ratings, securing a place among the world’s top 40 institutions for sustainability.

The rankings, released on Wednesday, placed UJ 39th globally and recognised it as SA’s top performer in eight of the 17 UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The achievement adds to a string of recent international successes for the university. Earlier this month, UJ entered the global top 300 of the QS world university rankings for the first time, rising to 292nd place worldwide. It also climbed to a record-high 281st position in the US News & World Report best global universities rankings.

UJ vice-chancellor and principal Prof Letlhokwa Mpedi said the recognition reflected the university’s broader mission and impact on society.

“This recognition is particularly meaningful because it reflects who we are as an institution and what we stand for. Retaining our position as the leading university in South Africa and Africa in the sustainability impact ratings is not simply about achieving another ranking milestone. It is about demonstrating that the work we do every day is making a real difference in the lives of people and communities,” he said.

“We have made a conscious commitment to place sustainability, societal impact, innovation and inclusive development at the centre of everything we do. This recognition affirms that we are making meaningful progress towards the aspirations of our Strategy 2035 and our vision of contributing solutions to some of society’s most pressing challenges,” said Mpedi.

Highlighting the institution’s people-centred approach, he added: “We do not aspire to be the best university in the world. We aspire to be the best university for the world. For us, success is measured not only by academic excellence, but by the positive impact we create through our teaching, research, innovation and partnerships.”

The ranking is underpinned by UJ’s strong research performance. The university recently retained its position as SA’s leading producer of accredited research outputs for a fourth consecutive year, accounting for 13.52% of the country’s total accredited research output.

Its research focuses on tackling challenges such as poverty, inequality, unemployment, economic inclusion and environmental sustainability.

The THE sustainability impact ratings assess universities on their contribution to the UN sustainable development goals through research, teaching, outreach and stewardship. This year, 1,646 universities from 116 countries and territories were evaluated.

UJ delivered strong results in several categories. It ranked seventh globally for SDG 8: decent work and economic growth, and 11th in the world for SDG 1: no poverty, while retaining the top spot in SA and Africa for both goals.

The university also achieved top-100 global rankings in areas including gender equality, quality education, affordable and clean energy, reduced inequalities and responsible consumption and production.

Beyond the rankings, the results reflect work taking place across the university’s campuses and communities, where sustainability has been integrated into teaching, research, innovation and partnerships aimed at addressing real-world challenges.

“This achievement reflects the collective efforts of our staff, students, researchers, alumni and partners, whose commitment continues to strengthen UJ’s standing as a university of relevance and impact,” Mpedi said.

“While we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on the work that lies ahead. We will continue to pursue excellence with purpose, deepen our contribution to society and build on the partnerships and innovations that enable us to create lasting value for South Africa, Africa and the world.”

TimesLIVE