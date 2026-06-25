Athletics coach pleads guilty to statutory rape and grooming of teenager

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Well-known athletics coach Justin Hand pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges of statutory rape and grooming a teenager, who he was coaching at the time.

Hand, 54, was arrested in December 2023 and has appeared in court dozens of times. However, he could not be named until he pleaded to the charges.

His trial was finally set down to proceed before magistrate Mayne Mewalal, sitting in the specialised sexual offences court, on Thursday.

The complainant, who was 14 and 15 at the time of the offences committed between 2022 and 2023, was at court ready to testify.

It was expected that her evidence and WhatsApp messages exchanged between them would form the basis of the state’s case against him.

But his legal team asked for an adjournment, indicating that Hand was intending to plead guilty and needed time to formulate his plea.

The magistrate refused to grant the adjournment and ordered that the matter would proceed later in the day.

Hand then submitted a written plea, admitting guilt to the charges, which was accepted by the state and the magistrate.

He is expected to be sentenced in August.

In January 2024, he was suspended by KwaZulu-Natal Athletics and Triathlon South Africa.

The trial has been bedevilled by delays with failed attempts at plea bargains with the state.

This emerged in court papers in an application he filed in the Durban high court in January this year in which he sought an order directing that his teenage accuser testify in open court, and not via CCTV as ordered by Mewalal at what was supposed to be the start of his trial in that month.

He launched the urgent application to stay his criminal trial, pending the outcome of a review of the magistrate’s decision.

Acting judge David Saks ultimately dismissed the application and Hand’s legal team did not pursue the review application.

In that application, Hand said he had a right to “look at his accuser” while she testified and was cross-examined and that Mewalal’s decision was a “grave injustice”.

But prosecutor Sibongile Mkwanazi, in opposing the application, accused him and his legal team of using “Stalingrad tactics” to further delay the trial.

In her affidavit, she said Hand had not explained in any detail how his right to a fair trial would be infringed by the magistrate’s ruling. She also disclosed details of previous plea bargain negotiations in annexures to back up her “Stalingrad” allegations.

Reacting to his guilty plea, the complainant’s mother told TimesLIVE that she believed Hand had “abused the justice system”.

“He wasted time and government resources when he knew full well that he had committed the crimes,” she said.

TimesLIVE