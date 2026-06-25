Bafana fan’s search for KFC lands him in jail 80km from his hotel

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A Limpopo man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Thursday morning on the KZN south coast, about 80km away from his Umhlanga hotel. Picture:

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A Limpopo motorist who was “drunk with happiness” over Bafana Bafana’s victory over South Korea in the early hours of Thursday and wanted to continue celebrating with a KFC meal found himself in jail instead.

The motorist was seemingly lost and was arrested by a road traffic incident (RTI) team about 80km from his Umhlanga hotel for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma said an RTI team from Park Rynie arrested the man on the N2 at about 8.30am.

“This motorist from Limpopo, who is employed as a rigger on one of the mines, was weaving dangerously between lanes.”

When reprimanded about his erratic driving, he said he had left his hotel in Umhlanga to buy KFC and was on his way back to his room to sleep.

Despite being told he was heading south, he insisted that he was driving north. In fact, he was 80km from Umhlanga and heading towards Port Shepstone.

“Had the RTI team failed to remove him from the road, his erratic driving could have resulted in a head-on collision, a rear-end crash, or a sideswipe, with the loss of innocent lives.

“We have in the past witnessed eight to 10 family members being wiped out in horrific road accidents on the N2. These were caused by motorists driving under the influence of alcohol."

The man will appear in the Scottburgh magistrate’s court on Friday.

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