South Africa

Cleveland mass shooting case postponed for address verification

Kabungane Biyela

Kabungane Biyela

The Johannesburg magistrate's court postponed the case against the three men accused of being behind the murder of 13 people who were killed at Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland early this month. File photo. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

The Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday postponed the case against three Lesotho nationals accused of being behind this month’s mass shooting at Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland which claimed the lives of 13 people and left 14 others injured.

The case was postponed to July 2 to verify the addresses of the three, ahead of their bail applications.

The accused, Molebeli Mosia, 34, Ramonne Tsibela, 32, and Zipho Metsing, 26, are charged with murder and attempted murder.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the three men allegedly acted with other suspects when they drove to the informal settlement in Cleveland and randomly opened fire on residents.

“The suspects were arrested following investigations by the SAPS after they visited the surviving victims in hospital and obtained statements,” Mohlatlole said.

“After being discharged, the victims accompanied police to the MaiMai informal settlement, where they allegedly identified the accused,” Mahlatlole said.

Mahlatlole said the NPA is committed to ensuring that all those responsible for the deadly attack are held accountable and that justice is served for the victims and their families.

The three men are charged with 13 counts of murder and 14 counts of attempted murder.

They remain in custody.

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