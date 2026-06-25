South Africa

Cleveland massacre: Suspect found with 100 bullets

Three people arrested in connection with mass shooting at Jumpers informal settlement are expected to appear before Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday

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Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni visited the Jumpers informal settlements in Cleveland after the mass shooting. Photo: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Three people have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting that claimed 13 lives and left 14 people injured at the Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland, Johannesburg.

The trio, aged 26, 32 and 36, are expected to appear before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni mobilised multiple teams to investigate the shootings on June 9.

Police said they cracked the case when they arrested three Lesotho nationals on June 23 at the KwaMaiMai informal settlement.

One suspect was found with more than 100 rounds of 9mm live ammunition at his residence.

Mthombeni applauded the investigating officers, saying: “This team demonstrated unwavering commitment. They have worked day and night since this incident, sacrificing their comfort and safety. We hope the arrests bring solace to the families of the victims.”

Investigations are continuing as police search for more suspects.

Three Lesotho nationals were arrested at KwaMaiMai informal settlement in connection with the mass shooting at the Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland on June 9. One of them was found with more than 100 rounds of 9mm live ammunition inside this bag at his residence, police say. Picture: (SAPS)
One of the Cleveland shooting suspects was found with more than 100 rounds of 9mm live ammunition, police say. Picture: (SAPS)

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