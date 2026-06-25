District Six pensioners forced to choose between food and electricity amid billing dispute

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Elderly residents living in District Six’s phase 3 say they are being forced to choose between keeping the lights on and putting food on the table because of an ongoing electricity billing dispute linked to their homes.

Residents claim that a R300 electricity purchase yields as little as two units per R100, making it increasingly difficult for many pensioners to afford basic necessities.

According to the GOOD Party, about 100 homes handed over to land claimants whose families were forcibly removed from District Six during apartheid were built on land still registered in the name of the former Cape Technikon, now the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT). The party alleges that the property is linked to municipal arrears, resulting in deductions from residents’ prepaid electricity purchases.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Liezl Jacobs, whose 75-year-old mother stays in the area, said the situation has placed an enormous financial burden on residents.

“Some families pay a minimum of R2,000 a month for electricity. This does not make any mathematical sense, especially considering that the government’s old-age pension grant is about R2,400. This administrative error has been going on for years,” she said.

Jacobs added that many residents remain in limbo because they have not yet received title deeds to their homes.

Genevieve McDonald, deputy chairperson of the District Six Committee, said residents have also endured repeated electricity disconnections linked to the disputed arrears.

The Sunday Times has seen a City of Cape Town notice addressed to CPUT warning that electricity and water services could be disconnected due to an outstanding balance of R917,465.61.

Sixty years after District Six was declared a whites-only area and more than 60,000 people were forcibly removed, the process of restitution and redress remains painfully slow. — Brett Herron, GOOD secretary-general

McDonald said power cuts have lasted between 12 and 16 hours at a time.

“The electricity issue has been ongoing for more than three years. In 2025 alone, we experienced two disconnections, one in April linked to arrears of R917,465.61 and another in September involving arrears of R127,810. Most recently, we experienced another disconnection in May,” she said.

She said residents are not informed when disconnections are scheduled.

“The notifications are sent to CPUT. We only become aware of the situation when we obtain copies of the correspondence. Meanwhile, CPUT keeps saying the matter has been resolved.”

According to McDonald, the arrears are reflected in the amount of electricity residents receive when purchasing prepaid power.

“As a result, people are spending more money on electricity than on food. Most of the claimants are elderly, many are frail, and some suffer from chronic illnesses. There is often no hot water because it is too expensive to switch on the geyser. People are forced to cut back on essential items just to keep the lights on,” she said.

GOOD secretary-general and City of Cape Town mayoral candidate Brett Herron said the situation highlights flaws in the city’s debt-recovery system.

“Sixty years after District Six was declared a whites-only area and more than 60,000 people were forcibly removed, the process of restitution and redress remains painfully slow.

“This means that every time residents purchase prepaid electricity, funds are deducted to repay debt linked to the property. It is a graphic example of why the city’s one-size-fits-all debt collection method, using prepaid electricity meters to recover arrears, is wrong,” Herron said.

However, CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley disputed claims that the university is responsible for the account.

“This is not the first time this issue has arisen. The property in question was transferred to the national government in 2021 and has not belonged to CPUT for a number of years. The university has repeatedly engaged the City of Cape Town to clarify that we are not the legal owners of the property and are therefore not responsible for the electricity account,” she said.

“Residents are also aware of this. They are not paying CPUT’s electricity bill, and the university is not in arrears with the city. This is a billing matter that should be addressed by city officials.”

Responding on behalf of the city, spokesperson Aidan Karl van den Heever said the transfer of the properties to residents has not yet been finalised by the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development.

“The responsibility for the transfer process, therefore, remains with the department until the transfers are concluded,” he said.

“The city continues to engage with all relevant stakeholders to assist in resolving the matter. In the interim, a dunning lock has been placed on the affected municipal account to prevent the disconnection of water and electricity services.

“Where debt management measures have been implemented, the city is ensuring that these measures are suspended pending the finalisation of the transfer process.”