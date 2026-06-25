EXCLUSIVE | Forensic report finds no evidence of impropriety by Tshwane CFO Mnisi

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Suspended City of Tshwane chief financial officer (CFO) Gareth Mnisi before Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

A confidential forensic report commissioned by the City of Tshwane has stopped short of finding suspended CFO Gareth Mnisi guilty of financial misconduct, despite identifying procurement irregularities and recommending disciplinary action against him.

The report follows allegations that emerged during testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry into political interference, criminality and corruption, where Mnisi appeared in March.

While investigators identified several breaches of municipal rules and procurement processes, they found no evidence of impropriety by Mnisi.

These findings are far from harsh and might even potentially pave the way for the CFO to return to work. — Source

The findings have reportedly divided senior figures within the metro, with some saying they expected a far more damning outcome.

“The investigation did not produce the severe conclusions we were expecting following that explosive Madlanga testimony. These findings are far from harsh and might even potentially pave the way for the CFO to return to work,” said a source close to the matter.

The report found that Mnisi failed to declare directorships in companies and his role as a trustee and beneficiary of the Mnisi Family Trust during the 2024/25 financial years.

Investigators also concluded that he failed to disclose his relationship with Ngaphesheya Construction and Projects, amounting to a breach of clause 5A of Schedule 2 of the Code of Conduct for Municipal Staff Members and clause 15(2)(e) of the City’s Supply Chain Management Policy.

Mnisi was further found to have taken no action against director of performance management Victor Kgopa, who chaired a bid evaluation committee, despite concerns that his conduct could be viewed as compromising the integrity of the procurement process.

On the issue of unpaid invoices, the report found that Mnisi failed to refer Tshwane Metro Police Department deputy commissioner Umashi Dlamini to the chief of police after Dlamini shared Gubi 585’s invoice with Sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

He also failed to prevent Nkosi from becoming involved in the city’s internal affairs.

“Although Mnisi shared Gubi 585’s letter of termination, there is no evidence to suggest that such information was confidential,” the report states.

Investigators also cited WhatsApp messages in which Mnisi offered to assist Ngaphesheya in meeting a tender requirement.

Forensic firm Ncube Inc recommended that council direct the city manager to institute disciplinary proceedings against Mnisi in terms of the regulations governing senior managers.

It also recommended disciplinary action against Kgopa and Dlamini, as well as the introduction of a standard operating procedure for handling information requests from organs of state and law enforcement agencies.

The investigation was authorised by council to determine the veracity of allegations of financial misconduct and possible procurement breaches.

According to a city memorandum, concerns were raised during the commission about interactions between Mnisi and Dlamini relating to procurement processes involving Ngaphesheya Construction and Projects, Elshaddai Security Services, Vimtsire Protection Service, Two Cops in Security Services and Gubi 585 Solutions, all of which were subsequently appointed by the city.

The testimony also highlighted communications between Mnisi and Dlamini concerning unpaid invoices submitted by Gubi 585.

According to the report, the WhatsApp exchanges took place when Nkosi was an external party who had no mandate or lawful basis to engage with city officials on matters relating to municipal payment processes.

The report is expected to be tabled at an in-committee council meeting later on Thursday.