Restore services or face court, dept of basic education tells Tshwane

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City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya says the city has disconnected services at the head office of the department of basic education in Pretoria due to debt.

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The department of basic education has called on the City of Tshwane to immediately restore electricity and water services to the department’s head office in Pretoria.

The department made this call after the municipality announced, through mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya, that it had disconnected the services at the department’s head office in Struben Street due to a combined debt of over R104m that is owed by 200 schools in Tshwane.

#TshwaneYaTima:

We've disconnected electricity and water at the Department of Basic Education Head Office located on Struben Street.



The city has disconnected services due to a combined debt of over R104 million that is owed by 200 schools. @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/5kBfZtRCgf — Dr Nasiphi Moya (@nasiphim) June 25, 2026

The department, however, refuted the mayors claim. “The department’s municipal account is in good standing. In fact, the department has been advised that its electricity account currently has a credit balance,” read its statement.

It said the debt referred to by the city related to certain public schools within the Tshwane metro.

“Those schools fall under the Gauteng department of education, which is the responsible provincial education department.”

The department said the Tshwane city manager had informed the department’s director-general that the disconnection at DBE head offices had been made in error and that the city’s intention was to target the district offices under which the indebted schools belong.

“The city must correct this matter urgently and restore electricity and water services to the department without delay or court action will follow.”

The national department said funding for school electricity costs formed part of the provincial equitable share allocated to provincial budgets.

It was not paid by the national department of basic education’s municipal account nor was there a legal expectation for that to happen.

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