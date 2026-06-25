WATCH | Matlala’s plea deal will see more senior officials implicated, court hears

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The contents of Vusi “Cat” Matlala‘s affidavit implicates more high-ranking officials, a state prosecutor told the Pretoria commercial crimes court on Thursday.

Advocate Santhos Manilall said the plea agreement between the state and Matlala took about two months.

“That has been a long process because information had to be verified and documentation secured to corroborate what he said,” Manilall said.

WATCH | Alleged cartel member Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala has pleaded guilty to fraud, corruption and money laundering charges against him. Click on the link to read the full story: https://t.co/Fh5kv7UXZi pic.twitter.com/YQ8Q2qHXxQ — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 25, 2026

The state proposed that Matlala be sentenced to eight years’ direct imprisonment.

He said the information that Matlala would give would help the state to pursue high-ranking officials who were tasked with protecting the country.

“I ask the court to weigh the interests of society together with the interests of justice. The state will for the first time not be criticised for pursuing [only] lower-ranking officials.”

WATCH | The agreement with Matlala about the multi-million tender to provide health and wellness services within the SAPS is a necessary “sacrifice” to net much larger targets, the Pretoria commercial crimes court heard on Thursday. Click on the link for the full story:… pic.twitter.com/AG5Ee0mBBI — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 25, 2026

Matlala pleaded guilty to fraud, corruption and money laundering. He admitted that he got a R228m SAPS tender irregularly and also paid bribes.

He was awarded a tender in June 2024 to conduct health and awareness assessments on SAPS employees.

Proceedings continue.

Sowetan