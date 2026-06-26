I bribed my way to R228m tender, Matlala confirms

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Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala appearing at the special commercial court for a plea and sentencing agreement under section 105A of the criminal procedure act. Photo Veli Nhlapo

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Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala could spend the next eight years in prison over tender rigging involving a police contract if the court accepts the state’s proposal on the sentence the Pretoria security boss should serve.

This comes after the father of nine yesterday pleaded guilty to colluding with senior government officials to win a R228m health and wellness tender in 2024. His company, Medicare24 Tshwane, received R50m before the deal was cancelled.

The Pretoria commercial crimes court heard that the prosecution and defence have been in negotiations on the charges of fraud, money laundering and corruption faced by Matlala.

In line with the plea deal, the state proposed on Thursday that Matlala would serve an eight-year prison term, with another seven years suspended for five years, in exchange for testifying at future trials.

His plea and sentencing deal depends on him testifying frankly in all future trials, staying in the country until after 2030, and forfeiting his firearm rights. If he backs out or changes his story, the suspended sentence kicks in immediately.

His companies, Cat VIP Protection and ​Medicare24 Tshwane, would also pay R1m fines, to be suspended for five years on condition they steer clear of any further corruption or organised crime offences.

The agreement between the prosecution and defence still needs to be adjudicated on by the presiding magistrate, who has reserved his decision.

Matlala’s trial was separated from his co-accused, who are linked to the bid committee that awarded him the tender. They are 12 senior police officials, and they are due to reappear in court on Friday.

In March, the senior officials implicated in the awarding of the tender were arrested and charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering. They were subsequently released on bail.

Their arrest was followed by the arrest of police commissioner Gen Fanie Masemola, through summons.

Adv Santhos Manilall said the plea agreement between the state and Matlala took about two months.

“That has been a long process because information had to be verified and documentation secured to corroborate what he said,” Manilall said.

He said the information that Matlala would give would help the state to pursue high-ranking officials who were tasked with protecting the country.

“I ask the court to weigh the interests of society together with the interests of justice. The state will for the first time not be criticised for pursuing [only] lower-ranking officials.”

Matlala pleaded guilty to fraud, corruption and money laundering. He admitted that he got a R228m SAPS tender irregularly and also paid bribes.

He was awarded the tender in June 2024 to conduct health and awareness assessments on SAPS employees.

NP spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the negotiations between the Independent Directorate Against Corruption and Matlala had yielded “something”.

“Look, it was clear from the beginning, and it was in the open court where we said that we wanted to negotiate with him. Unfortunately, until the matter is made an order of court, we can’t say we have or don’t have [a deal]. It has to be proved,” he said.

“When we came here in the morning, we were ready and wanted to proceed, and were in agreement to proceed. But you must remember this has to be looked at by the magistrate, and the magistrate has to apply his or her mind and agree.”

Kganyago emphasised that at the moment there is no agreement, as the matter has not been ventilated in court.