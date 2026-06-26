June 30 declared a normal day as migration crackdown intensifies

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Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration chairperson Mmamoloko Kubayi has declared June 30 a normal day despite the planned protests.

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The government insists South Africa will operate normally on June 30, warning that anyone who takes the law into their own hands or incites violence against foreigners will face arrest and prosecution.

Speaking during a media briefing on Friday, Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration chairperson and justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi warned that violence, intimidation and targeting of undocumented migrants will not be tolerated during planned nationwide protests next Tuesday.

The briefing comes ahead of the June 30 deadline set by some anti-illegal immigration groups such as March and March, which have called for undocumented foreigners to leave the country.

Kubayi said law enforcement agencies had been deployed across the country to ensure public safety and that no disruption to economic or social activity would be tolerated.

“The enforcement of the law is the responsibility of the state,” Kubayi said.

She stressed that no member of the public is allowed to demand identity documents or proof of nationality from anyone, block access to hospitals, schools or clinics, or intimidate people because of their nationality.

Kubayi also warned that misinformation, hate speech and calls for violence on social media would be investigated and prosecuted.

She added that police had intensified intelligence-led operations. As of June 21, authorities had registered 89 public order and incitement-related criminal cases, up from 53 the previous week.

A total of 164 people had been arrested for offences including inciting violence and breaking the Regulation of Gatherings Act, while more investigations continue.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) also arrested 5,056 people for immigration-related offences during Operation Shanela in the week ending June 15, while a multidisciplinary operation in Tshwane led to 35 arrests, including two employers accused of hiring undocumented foreigners.

The committee also provided an update on deportations, saying more than 15,000 Malawian nationals had been processed for deportation and voluntary repatriation after humanitarian conditions in parts of KwaZulu-Natal deteriorated.

The government plans to establish a temporary repatriation processing centre near the Beitbridge border post to speed up the process.

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said the government was determined to manage deportations in a lawful, orderly and humane way.

He acknowledged that deportations come at a financial cost but argued that failing to enforce immigration laws would ultimately cost the country even more.

Schreiber said the new processing facility near Beitbridge would allow authorities to centralise operations and improve the verification of migrants before they leave South Africa.

He added that reforms, including recording biometrics for everyone entering the country through the electronic travel authorisation system, would strengthen immigration management in the future.

He also appealed to South Africans not to strip people of their dignity because they were suspected of breaking immigration laws.

“A person does not forfeit their right to life, dignity and humanity because they have broken the law,” Schreiber said.

He said no individual or community group had the authority to enforce immigration laws, demand identification documents or engage in vigilantism or xenophobia.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia said those organising unlawful protests and encouraging violence would be held accountable.

He warned that the actions of groups promoting disruption were harming the country’s economy, international reputation and national interest.

“It is the responsibility of government and law enforcement agencies to defend our people, uphold the law and ensure the country is safe and secure,” he said.

The IMC said it had engaged religious leaders, traditional leaders, organised labour, business, the private security industry, the South African National Taxi Council and civil society groups over the past two weeks as part of efforts to reduce tensions and prevent violence.

Kubayi said June 30 would be a normal day and urged undocumented migrants to comply with immigration laws while calling on employers to obey labour and immigration legislation.

The committee also appealed to South Africans not to allow legitimate concerns about migration to be exploited to fuel violence, warning that the constitution protected both the rule of law and the rights of every person living in the country.

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