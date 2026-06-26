Man nabbed in double murder of brothers at Harrismith farm

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A man has been arrested following the discovery of two brothers beaten to death on a Harrismith farm. Picture:

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double murder on a farm near Harrismith.

Brothers Reanetswe Lakaje, nine, and Thabiso Lakaje, 14, from Toekoms Farm, were severely assaulted by a known suspect on the farm on Wednesday, police said.

The boys were discovered near the door of their house by a security guard, who found that both their hands and mouths had been fastened with cloth. The security guard immediately alerted the farm manager.

Their mother was at work at the time.

The elder brother was found deceased, while his younger brother was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect was arrested on the same farm on Thursday.

The motive behind the double murder is unknown. Police investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE