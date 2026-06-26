Man sentenced to 10 years for fatal stabbing of sibling in Northern Cape

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Jackson Mabinda pleaded guilty to the murder of his 21-year-old brother, Adams James Mabinda, and was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment. Stock photo.

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A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally stabbing his younger brother during an argument after a night of drinking.

Jackson Mabinda pleaded guilty in the Philipstown regional court in Northern Cape to the murder of his 21-year-old brother, Adams James Mabinda.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said on Friday the incident happened on June 8 2024 after the brothers and their cousin had spent the evening drinking at a local tavern.

“The deceased became involved in an argument with another patron. Concerned about his younger brother’s safety, Jackson Mabinda decided to escort him home.

“While walking home, an argument erupted between the two brothers. During the altercation, the accused produced a knife and stabbed his brother once in the chest,” Senokoatsane said.

The court heard that despite his injuries, Adams Mabinda managed to return home, where he informed his sister that his brother had stabbed him. Emergency medical services were called, and he was taken to De Aar Hospital.

Because of the severity of his injuries, he was transferred to Robert Sobukwe Hospital in Kimberley, where he died several days later.

During sentencing proceedings, the state presented a victim impact statement compiled by the deceased’s sister with the assistance of court preparation officer Trott Manghana. The statement detailed the emotional trauma and grief experienced by the family after the loss of a loved one at the hands of his own brother.

Prosecutor Xolisa March argued that violent crimes and unlawful killings had become increasingly common in the Philipstown area and that a lengthy prison sentence was necessary to reflect the seriousness of the offence, protect society and discourage similar acts of violence.

The court found that though the offence ordinarily attracted a prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years, the accused’s status as a first-time offender, coupled with his guilty plea and acceptance of responsibility, amounted to substantial and compelling circumstances that justified a lesser sentence.

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