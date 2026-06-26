Man who used fake government logos to scam businesses gets 18 years

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The Polokwane specialised commercial crimes court sentenced a Ugandan national to 18 years for fraud and money laundering.

A Ugandan national has been sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment after being found guilty by the Polokwane specialised crimes court of fraud and five counts of money laundering.

During 2020, Richard Juuko, 53, engaged in a fraudulent scheme targeting business people.

He sent emails to several people using fake letterheads and logos of national departments, including the departments of water and sanitation and mineral resources and energy in Mpumalanga, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said in a statement.

Juuko falsely claimed that they had been awarded government tenders to supply goods. He then instructed them to buy the required goods and gave them bank account details belonging to people connected to him.

“The complainants received separate emails bearing official departmental logos and were misled into making payments for these purported transactions.”

Juuko was arrested shortly after being convicted in a similar matter in March 2022 by the Polokwane regional court, where he had been sentenced to six years’ imprisonment or a fine of R30,000.

Juuko paid the fine, after which the investigating officer arrested him in connection with the later charges.

During the trial, the accused pleaded guilty to all charges of fraud and to assisting others to receive the proceeds of unlawful activities. The offences resulted in a combined loss of R429,000.

In aggravation of sentence, senior state advocate Martin Molokwane submitted that fraud and money laundering posed a serious threat to the already strained economy and that cases of this nature were of national concern.

Molokwane urged the court to impose a custodial sentence that would serve as a deterrent to both the accused and potential offenders.

“The court agreed with the state and imposed what it considered an appropriate custodial sentence of 18 years’ direct imprisonment.”

Limpopo director of public prosecutions Ivy Thenga commended Molokwane, advocate Nondumiso Vilakazi and the investigating team for their work on the case.

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