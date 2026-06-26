Alleged corrupt cops want tender tycoon Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s plea deal details

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SAPS Brig Rachel Matjeng, section head for quality management: criminal record and crime scene management at forensic services, is one of the implicated top cops who wants to have access to Vusimusi Matlala's plea agreement. File photo.

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Police officers facing criminal charges in a R228m tender corruption case want access to controversial tender tycoon Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s plea agreement with the state as they prepare their defence in a career-threatening case.

Matlala and the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) entered into a plea agreement on the tender corruption case, and the matter was heard before the specialised commercial crime court in Pretoria on Thursday.

Under the proposed deal, the state seeks Matlala to be sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment on fraud and money-laundering charges in exchange for crucial evidence. The offence carries a 15-year sentence.

In the plea agreement, Matlala admitted to paying about R300,000 in bribes to SA Police Service forensic division official Brig Rachel Matjeng. Matlala’s company Medicare24 was awarded the controversial R228m tender in 2024.

The R228m corruption case against police officers was before the Pretoria magistrates’ court on Friday.

Advocate Moyawa Molefe, representing Matjeng, requested that the state should disclose Matlala’s plea agreement when the matter is finalised.

Matlala’s guilty plea is damning to Matjeng, who testified at the Madlanga commission of inquiry ... that she received money from Matlala because she was his ‘lover’ at the time

“The proceedings that took place in the specialised commercial crime court, once those particular proceedings are concluded, will we also have the section 105A agreement and whatever evidence that might emanate from there? I wish to place that on record that we will be requesting that as well,” he said.

Matlala’s guilty plea is damning to Matjeng, who testified at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, probing allegations of criminal infiltration in law enforcement agencies, that she received money from Matlala because she was his “lover” at the time.

The request for disclosure of the plea agreement was supported by two other defence attorneys representing police officers.

Matjeng appeared alongside:

Brig Alpheus Ngema;

Brig Patrick Nethengwe;

Maj-Gen Busisiwe Temba;

Brig Kirsty Jonker;

Brig Reabetsoe Lenono;

Brig Onica Tlhoale;

Capt Brian Cartwright;

Col Nonjabulo Mngadi;

Col Anton Paulsen;

Col Johannes Monyai;

service provider James Murray; and

procurement officer Tumisho Maleka.

Police national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, charged with four counts of breaching the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in relation to the SAPS medical examination tender awarded to Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, in 2024, also appeared in court.

NPA advocate Santhos Manilall said the state would only disclose the plea agreement once the matter has concluded.

“In respect of the 105A plea agreement that has not been concluded yet, and if it is confirmed in the positive, dynamics will change in respect of the state having further accused. However, notwithstanding that, the state will make disclosure in terms of the accused before court,” he said.

“The state will happily make such disclosures at the appropriate time.”

Judgment will be delivered on July 1. If the outcome of the plea agreement is positive, there will be further changes to the charge sheet which could include additional charges against some of the accused before court. — Santhos Manilall, NPA advocate

Manilall said should the court confirm the plea agreement as an order of the court, more accused could be added to the case, and the plea would only be disclosed thereafter.

“Judgment will be delivered on July 1. If the outcome of the plea agreement is positive, there will be further changes to the charge sheet which could include additional charges against some of the accused before court.

“It could also include possibility of additional accused added to this particular matter. That will result in the charge sheet again your worship hence we have not finalised the charge sheet at this stage,” he said.

Before the specialised commercial crime court, Manilall said that through Matlala’s evidence the state will “for the first time” be able to pursue very high-ranking officials.

“What will come out will actually appease the public because for the first time the state will not be criticised for just pursuing less high-ranking officials,” he said.

“Corruption is such a clandestine offence, and it is difficult for the state to prove such cases.

“For the first time, we have an accused who has come forward and given us detail that we would not have been made aware of. That evidence we would not have been able to obtain; that would have resulted in a travesty of justice and resulted in key figures of [the] SAPS not being charged. That would … [have caused] a public outcry.”

The case has been postponed to August 28.

Business Day