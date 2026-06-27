Double life sentence for man who raped 7-year-old

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to two life terms in Limpopo after being convicted on two counts of raping a seven-year-old girl.

Story audio is generated using AI

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to two life terms by the Lenyenye regional court in Limpopo after being convicted on two counts of raping a seven-year-old girl.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said the offences took place in the Sekororo area in December 2015.

“The accused had been staying with the victim after he was taken in by the victim’s aunt to assist with household duties, including bathing the kids,“ Malabi said.

Evidence presented in court showed that the accused would inappropriately touch her while bathing her. No action was taken at the time.

The girl was raped on two occasions.

The rapes remained undisclosed for several years as the child lived in fear due to the accused having told her that he would kill her and her mother.

The matter only came to light in 2020 when the victim confided in her parents during a visit.

After the disclosure, the case was reported to authorities and investigations led to the arrest and prosecution of the accused.

In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Pearl Ledwaba argued that the offences constituted a serious breach of trust by an adult who had been entrusted with the care of a vulnerable child.

She emphasised the victim’s young age and the lasting impact of the crimes, submitting that a severe sentence was necessary to protect children and deter similar offences.

The court agreed with the state’s arguments and sentenced the accused to life imprisonment on each of the two counts of rape. The sentences were ordered to run consecutively, resulting in an effective double life sentence.

The NPA commended the victim for her courage in eventually coming forward and praised the investigating officers and the prosecution team.

TimesLIVE