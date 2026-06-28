South Africa

Farm owner fined R250,000 after arrest of 23 suspected illegal migrants in North West

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Journalist

Two suspects allegedly attacked a farm owner and farm worker in North West on Sunday. Stock photo
The 23 undocumented foreigners are expected to appear in the Ganyesa magistrate's court on Monday. Stock image: (Sperring Geoffrey/123rf.com)

A North West farm owner has been issued with a R250,000 admission of guilt fine after police arrested 23 suspected undocumented foreigners during an intelligence-driven operation in the Vorstershoop policing area.

North West police spokesperson Col Anne Magakoe said the operation resulted in the arrest of 23 people aged between 21 and 49.

Police intercepted a white Isuzu truck and a white Toyota Land Cruiser single cab on the R379 gravel road during the operation.

Several occupants allegedly fled into nearby farms, while police stopped the driver and the farm owner.

Magakoe said police requested the farmer contact the individuals who had fled, and they later returned voluntarily for verification.

Checks conducted by the home affairs department in Ganyesa found the individuals’ documentation had either expired or was invalid.

The farm owner was subsequently issued with an admission of guilt fine of R250,000 for allegedly employing undocumented foreigners.

The 23 suspects are expected to appear in the Ganyesa magistrate’s court on Monday.

Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Ryno Naidoo said the police remained committed to enforcing immigration laws.

“SAPS remains committed to working with relevant stakeholders to enforce immigration laws and ensure compliance with South African legislation,” said Naidoo.

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