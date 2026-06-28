Gauteng investigating 41 school corruption cases

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Gauteng uncovers 41 corruption cases in schools as millions meant for schoolchildren's benefit disappear.

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An internal investigation by the Gauteng department of education has uncovered 41 corruption, fraud and financial mismanagement cases in Gauteng schools.

On Sunday, the department laid bare the shocking findings of an internal probe that uncovered widespread governance failures, procurement irregularities and alleged corruption involving principals, school governing body (SGB) members, finance officials, educators, administrative staff and service providers between 2023 and June 2026.

Briefing the media, education MEC Lebogang Maile said the findings reveal that corruption within parts of the education system is not a temporary problem but a structural one.

The assessment recorded 41 serious matters involving people entrusted with public funds, welfare of pupils, school infrastructure, nutrition programmes and the daily running of schools.

Of the cases identified, 22 were recorded in 2023, accounting for 54% of the total. Thirteen cases were recorded in 2025, while six new cases had already emerged by June this year.

The department said some of the alleged losses run into millions of rand. At one primary school, more than R1m was allegedly misappropriated, while another school allegedly spent about R230,000 through irregular procurement processes.

At a special needs school, payments were allegedly inflated by as much as 500% above market value, while one high school overspent by more than R2.2m over two financial years.

“These figures represent classrooms not repaired, books not bought, meals not served and learners not supported,” said Maile.

The assessment identified several recurring methods, including inflated invoices, duplicate quotations, unauthorised withdrawals, payments without supporting documents, irregular procurement and payments for goods that were never delivered.

These figures represent classrooms not repaired, books not bought, meals not served and learners not supported. — Lebogang Maile

Revenue generated from hiring out school halls, sports grounds and classrooms for funerals, church services and community events has also been identified as a high-risk area.

The department said there were repeated allegations that some of the money collected through these activities was not declared or recorded.

Scholar transport has also come under scrutiny.

The department said there is prima facie evidence that some service providers misrepresented the number and condition of vehicles used to transport pupils. In some instances, companies allegedly operated fewer vehicles than they were contracted to.

The consequences, according to the department, included overcrowding, longer routes, late arrivals at school and increased risks of accidents as drivers attempted to transport more pupils using fewer vehicles.

The department also raised concerns about the alleged theft of food intended for the national school nutrition programme, which serves 1.6-million pupils.

Groceries, furniture, stationery, workshop equipment and building materials have also allegedly been stolen from schools.

“A missing desk means a learner sits on the floor. A missing textbook means a learner falls behind. A missing meal means a learner is forced to study while hungry,” Maile said.

The investigation further found that some schools failed to declare donations received from businesses, churches, NGOs and community organisations, creating what the department described as “hidden financial streams”.

The department said the impact is particularly severe in historically disadvantaged communities, where schools often serve as centres of support beyond education.

Many of the affected schools are located in poorer communities facing overcrowding, unemployment and infrastructure backlogs.

“When schools are weakened, communities are weakened. When schools are looted, social progress is delayed,” Maile said.

Between 2024 and 2026, the department withdrew governing functions from 26 schools and removed SGB members at 37 schools.

In 2024 alone, functions were withdrawn at 12 schools and SGB members were removed at 16 schools. In 2025, seven schools had functions withdrawn and nine schools had members removed. This year, seven schools have already had functions withdrawn while 12 schools have had SGB members removed.

The reasons for intervention included procurement irregularities, bribery allegations, financial mismanagement, nepotism, irregular payments, conflicts of interest and the appointment of family-owned companies to provide services to schools.

Other allegations included the delivery of nutrition programme food to private homes, selling school admission spaces and soliciting bribes linked to principal appointments.

The department said it has launched an internal investigation into allegations that education officials may be conducting business with the state through proxies, family members or undeclared interests.

It also plans to strengthen financial controls and vet people responsible for school finances through criminal checks, financial background checks, qualification verification, and conflict-of-interest declarations.

Scholar transport inspections, route verification and vehicle audits will also be intensified.

The department said cases identified through the assessment will be referred to law enforcement agencies, including the Hawks, as part of efforts to investigate and prosecute corruption.

“Public office must never be used as a private business opportunity,” Maile said.

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