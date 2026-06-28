KZN police nab alleged killers of 23-year-old Ethiopian national

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KZN police have arrested suspects aged 18 and 19 in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old Ethiopian national last Thursday. 123RF/Thawornnurak

KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed the arrest of two suspects in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old Ethiopian national last week.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police in Elandslaagte had arrested two suspects aged 18 and 19 years for the murder of the man who was found dead inside his container tuck shop at Matiwaneskop on Thursday.

“Police responded to reports of murder, and when they arrived at the scene, they found the deceased’s body lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds. The motive of the killing is suspected to be robbery,” Netshiunda said.

He said investigating officers hit the ground running, searching for the suspects, and with the co-operation of community members, the two suspects were arrested at Elandslaagte on Sunday.

They are expected to appear in the Ladysmith magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

In a separate matter, Netshiunda said police in the uThukela district arrested 20 undocumented foreign nationals from six African countries on Sunday.

They would be processed and handed over to the department of home affairs for further processing and deportation, he said.

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