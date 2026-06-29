Community accuses cops of corruption and foreign-owned spaza shops of selling drugs to children

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Angry community members in Protea Glen, Soweto, have accused some foreign-owned spaza shops of selling drugs to children and alleged that corrupt police officers have failed to act against those responsible.

The allegations were raised during a march led by Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, popularly known as Phakel’umthakathi, to the Protea Glen police station, where protesters handed over a memorandum to Gauteng deputy commissioner for policing Maj-Gen Fred Kekana.

Orlando East community leader Enoch Ndlovu claimed Soweto had become a hotspot for crime because some shop owners were targeting schoolchildren and selling drugs to them.

He said families first noticed a worrying trend in 2023 when their children started spending long hours at spaza shops after school.

“Most families in the area have been complaining about their children coming home late at night. The children come back from school, take off their school uniforms and leave to spend time at the spaza shops until as late as 10pm, helping shop owners sell drugs to other young people,” he said.

Ndlovu also accused the police of corruption and failing to act on information they received from community members on tuckshops that were allegedly selling drugs.

“We’ve been fighting this crime since 2023, but nothing has been done because our police work hand in hand with these people,” he said.

“When we take matters into our own hands, the police run to the shop owners and alert them about what the community is planning to do, just to keep them safe.”

He said if police stopped taking bribes and protecting illegal immigrants, communities would be safer.

Another community member from Mapetla extension in Soweto, Mabel Magampa, who is also a former police officer, said the fight against corrupt police officials has been waged for a long time and she questioned why the government is only acting now.

“I know all these shenanigans are happening in that station. Friends favour each other, promoting each other to different police roles while you remain a sergeant for the rest of your life,” she said.

“The government is wasting R600m on the march instead of investing in the state and police resources. Our police are corrupt because they are underpaid.”

The memorandum, read by Ndlovu, raised concerns about alleged corruption among some officials, a lack of leadership in enforcing the law, businesses operated by illegal foreign nationals and not complying with South African laws, poor engagement between authorities and communities, and what the community described as selective law enforcement against South African-owned small businesses.

“We, as the greater Soweto community, believe that the enforcement of constitutional requirements can ease the challenges facing our communities. It is the responsibility of the SAPS and JMPD to enforce these requirements as prescribed by law,” the memorandum stated.

It also said business opportunities in communities should be protected for South Africans and proposed the establishment of a Business Development Forum, supported by the SAPS and JMPD, to ensure compliance with the law.

Other issues raised in the memorandum include:

SAPS and JMPD to act swiftly to remove illegal immigrants from communities.

The closure of businesses operated by illegal foreign nationals.

A clean-up operation targeting illegal foreign nationals operating as hawkers and vendors.

SAPS and JMPD to work with the Department of Home Affairs and immigration officials during these operations.

Law enforcement to prevent looting and violence against illegal foreign nationals during periods of heightened tensions.

Investigations into officials accused of accepting bribes from businesses operated by illegal foreign nationals, with those found guilty being arrested and prosecuted.

The arrest of criminals selling drugs to children.

Kekana received and signed the memorandum and committed to act on all issues by the community.

“We have received the memorandum and will make sure that the cries of the people of Soweto are heard,” he said.

TimesLIVE