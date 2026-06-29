Foreigners in Durban’s Point area searched by cops ahead of march

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police are out in full force conducting stop-and-search operations focusing on undocumented foreign nationals in the Point area in Durban on Monday.

Officers have closed off several streets in the city centre and Point precinct, while foreign nationals suspected of being in the country illegally are being verified by immigration officials from the department of home affairs.

Several businesses have been closed after those running them were either found to be operating without proper permits or are in the country illegally.

Police said they have also made several arrests for possession of drugs.

The operation comes ahead of the march on Tuesday which ends in the area.

TimesLIVE