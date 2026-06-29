Hundreds gather in Soweto ahead of planned march

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Hundreds of disgruntled South Africans have gathered in Soweto ahead of the planned demonstration against illegal immigrants set to take place on June 30.

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Hundreds of people gathered outside the Jabulani Amphitheatre in Soweto on Monday ahead of planned demonstrations on Tuesday, June 30.

The march is being led by Nkosikhona Ndabandana, popularly known as “Phakel’ Umthakathi” and amabutho, who are expected to deliver a national memorandum that will be read in all nine provinces.

Police said the situation remained calm and under control.

Gauteng deputy provincial commissioner for policing, Major General PF Kekana, said police had deployed enough officers to monitor the gathering.

“We have public order policing units on the ground, local station commanders are here, and members are managing the situation. For now, everything is fine. There is nothing we need to worry about,” said Kekana.

He urged protesters to remain peaceful and respect the rights of others.

“We expect them to behave, adhere to the law and respect the rights of people who do not want to march. At the same time, those who are marching also have the right to do so. For now, everything is under control.”

Kekana said police are monitoring areas identified as possible flashpoints based on previous incidents.

“There are no hotspots at the moment. We know the areas that could become flashpoints based on previous information and incidents.”

Speaking on behalf of Inkosi Biyela, Obuka Nduna Zethembe Kwanyana said government should listen to traditional leaders because they represent the people.

“The government must respect the kings of the land. It must not assume what the people’s problems are but allow us to speak for and govern in the interests of our people,” he said.

Kwanyana also criticised government’s spending, saying the reported R600m should instead have been used to create jobs and help students with tuition fees.

“He should have given the R600m to South African citizens to create more job opportunities and assist with tuition fees. He is wasting money on something that won’t benefit us,” he said.

Kwanyana said organisers expected Tuesday’s demonstration to remain peaceful.

“There won’t be any violence tomorrow. It will be a peaceful demonstration where we will tell our brothers and sisters to leave,” he said.

TimesLIVE