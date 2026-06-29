Joburg library users lose access to Libby, officials await city verdict on new tender for e-books

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Thousands of Johannesburg library users have lost access to the city’s Libby e-book and audiobook service after the licence for the platform expired, leaving readers who relied on the app searching for alternatives.

Libby, operated by OverDrive, allowed registered City of Johannesburg library members to borrow digital books and audiobooks free of charge.

City spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said the service had been affected because OverDrive is a licensed product funded by the city.

“Although free to the library members, OverDrive is a fee-based licensed product, paid for by CoJ. The licence expired and the new tender to procure information resources has not yet been finalised,” said Modingoane.

He said the city’s library and information services department would only be able to consider procuring e-books and other electronic resources once the tender process has been finalised and suppliers appointed.

In the meantime, Modingoane said library users were being directed to free online collections and that alternative e-book and audiobook platforms would be explored.

For some readers, the loss of the service has meant losing a convenient way to access books.

Sihle Dladla, who used the app regularly, said she only discovered a few days ago that the service had been discontinued.

“I was disappointed because that was my space where I wanted to hide from the world and just use my imagination,” she said.

“I’m a bookworm and I love reading, so now I need to look for another app because I’m always busy and don’t find time to visit physical libraries.”

The discontinuation comes as organisations, including the Joburg Crisis Alliance, Friends of the Johannesburg Public Libraries NPC and the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation, campaign for improved access to library services in the city.

The organisations are calling on the City of Joburg to reopen libraries on Saturdays, saying the closures deny residents access to books, study spaces, internet services and community programmes on the one day many people have available.

“Learners need space to study. Job seekers need internet access. Communities need safe spaces to gather. Saturday closures are letting them all down,” said the organisations.

The groups have launched a petition urging the city to restore Saturday library services, arguing that libraries are critical spaces for learning, reading and community development.

TimesLIVE