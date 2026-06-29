Prestigious school’s ‘young Old Boys’ behaving badly taints victory

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While Michaelhouse beat rivals Hilton College 201-16 at Meadows, the school's premier rugby field, the victory was somewhat tainted by some off-side behaviour from the younger Old Boys.

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Michaelhouse might have secured a victory over bitter rivals Hilton College at the fiercely contested annual derby — but oafish old boys were off-side, reportedly drinking alcohol from early in the morning and spraying it around the field when their team scored points.

From a sports perspective, the school held its head high with a 20-16 win on the rugby field.

On the stands, some former pupils of one of the country’s most expensive and prestigious schools, behaved badly.

In a widely circulated letter to all old boys, Richard Bates, president of the Michaelhouse Old Boys’ Club, zoned in on the behaviour of some of the “young Old Boys” — mainly those who matriculated last year.

Bates said: “Michaelhouse education is a privilege. With that privilege comes responsibility. Responsibility for how you conduct yourselves, how you treat others and represent the communities of which you are part.”

We are not there to belittle or intimidate people, abuse staff or security personnel and make others feel small. That is the behaviour of a bully. — Richard Bates, president of Michaelhouse Old Boys' Club

He said some of the reported behaviour was “the exact opposite” of what was expected.

“We are not there to belittle or intimidate people, abuse staff or security personnel and make others feel small.

“That is the behaviour of a bully.”

He said the club was working with the school and security personnel to “establish the facts and identify those involved, where possible”.

“Where individuals can be identified, appropriate action will be considered. This may include restrictions on attendance at future Old Boys events and functions together with any other measures deemed appropriate by the school and the club.”

Bates said the club was also reviewing how future fixtures could be managed and, he had already concluded, that there should no longer be a designated young Old Boys’ stand.

“While established with good intentions, experience has shown that concentrating large groups of young Old Boys in one area can too easily encourage behaviour that does not reflect the standards we expect of ourselves,” Bates said.

An attendee, who did not wish to be named, said some of the Old Boys had begun drinking alcohol at about 9am and had jubilantly sprayed from the bottles when Michaelhouse scored a try. They booed when Hilton won points.

Bates declined to comment on this allegation saying the “facts were still being established”.

Murray Witherspoon, the school’s head of marketing, said: “The school and the Old Boys’ Club are working in conjunction in response to the unruly behaviour of a small handful of spectators at last Saturday’s fixture.

“While the conduct of a few spectators is regrettable it did not mar the experience of thousands of supporters of both Hilton and Michaelhouse who had travelled from around the country to enjoy what has become a red-letter day on the calendar for many.”

Last year, the derby also hit the headlines, with claims that parents were behaving badly.

Hilton College headmaster George Harris, in a letter to the school community, called out parents for ostentatious hosting, erecting plush marquees and providing guests with sumptuous food and drinks.

Harris said this display of parental “one-upmanship” was sending the wrong message to learners.