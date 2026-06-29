South Africans urged to plan ahead as June 30 uncertainty fuels safety fears

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A police officer blocks a Malawian national who tried to sneak out from a temporary shelter in Durban where they are being relocated to Limpopo ahead of June 30's planned marches and protests against illegal immigration.

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With rumours, social media warnings and calls for nationwide protest action dominating conversations ahead of June 30, security experts are urging South Africans to prepare for possible disruptions without giving in to panic.

Many commuters, parents and holidaymakers are weighing whether it is safe to travel, send children to school holiday activities or head out on the roads as uncertainty hangs over what could unfold.

Emergency response organisation CrisisOnCall says while no one can predict exactly how events will play out, simple precautions could make all the difference should protests, road closures or violence erupt.

“While we hope communities remain peaceful, it is always sensible to plan ahead,” said CrisisOnCall’s Ruan Vermaak.

“Simple steps such as checking your route before travelling, avoiding protest hotspots where possible, keeping loved ones informed of your whereabouts, and ensuring you have access to emergency assistance can make a significant difference if circumstances change unexpectedly.”

The advice comes as government has placed security forces on high alert ahead of planned demonstrations, with police warning they will act against criminality while protecting the constitutional right to peaceful protest.

For ordinary South Africans, however, the biggest concern is not politics but whether they can get to work safely, avoid being caught in unrest or reach family members if roads are blocked.

CrisisOnCall says preparation should begin before leaving home.

Among its recommendations are checking credible news and traffic reports before travelling, allowing extra time in case routes need to change, and avoiding areas where protest activity has already been reported.

Motorists are also encouraged to keep their fuel tanks sufficiently filled, ensure their cellphones are fully charged and have emergency contact numbers readily available.

People travelling alone should let family, friends or colleagues know which route they intend taking and when they expect to arrive.

Because the cause is unspecified and vague, it allows people to interpret it in their own ways and act in the way they choose. So there is the worry that things could spiral out of control like happened in July ’21. — Neeshan Balton, executive director

If motorists or pedestrians unexpectedly encounter protest action, Vermaak advises remaining calm, avoiding confrontation and leaving the area as soon as it is safe to do so.

“In an emergency, people are often frightened or unsure what to do next,” he said.

“Having immediate access to professional assistance and knowing that someone is coordinating the appropriate response provides valuable peace of mind.”

Security specialists also caution against relying on unverified social media posts, many of which exaggerate or falsely report incidents, creating unnecessary panic. Instead, they recommend following official traffic alerts, trusted news organisations and law enforcement updates throughout the day.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, which held its own national online rally over the weekend to oppose the anti-immigrant marches planned for Tuesday, is concerned the event could turn deadly.

Executive director Neeshan Balton said the organisation believed South Africans should defend democracy and reject the shutdown.

“Because the cause is unspecified and vague, it allows people to interpret it in their own ways and act in the way they choose. So there is the worry that things could spiral out of control like happened in July ’21,” he said, referring to the devastating civil unrest that swept across South Africa in July 2021. Initially sparked by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma, it escalated into widespread looting, violence and arson.

The foundation is advocating for lawful immigration management and respect for human dignity rather than the forced removals or violence that anti-illegal immigration groups are promoting.

National police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said 2,884 foreign nationals found to be contravening the Immigration Act had been arrested during nationwide Shanela II operations conducted between June 22 and 28.

Ahead of the planned national protests against illegal immigration, acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane said SAPS was committed to “protecting the constitutional right of citizens to protest peacefully while ensuring the safety and security of all South Africans”.

She said officers would be deployed to maintain public order, protect lives and property, and act decisively against any criminality threatening public safety.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration has issued public warnings that no unauthorised individual is permitted to demand identity documentation from others or block public services.

The Institute for Security Studies has advised the public to prioritise personal safety and urged protest organisers to explicitly instruct supporters to remain unarmed and peaceful to prevent violence from escalating.

Fact-checking organisations and media outlets have also urged the public to ignore sensational social media posts and viral graphics designed to incite panic. Instead, people should verify the source and accuracy of information before sharing it.

Sunday Times