‘We truly understand each other’ — Sam Lehoko on tying the knot

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Samantha “Sam” Lehoko, popularly known as Sammy Sosa, is officially off the market after tying the knot with her partner Tristan on June 24.

The couple jetted off to Zanzibar for their two-week honeymoon, and Sam admitted the reality of being a wife hasn’t fully sunk in yet.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet. After months of planning, the big day has come and gone. It was definitely the most magical day of my life. At the moment, there’s a real sense of peace and excitement knowing we’ve officially started this new chapter together as husband and wife,” Sam told TshisaLIVE.

“We put so much love, planning and intention into our wedding, so now it’s wonderful to simply enjoy being married and looking forward to building our life together. I still need to process and digest how magical and spectacular my wedding was.”

From walking into the chapel to see her partner for the first time in a day to a special tribute to her late father who passed away six years ago, Sam said her special day will forever be etched in her memory.

“I don’t even remember what the chapel looked like and where everyone was seated because all I could focus on was him. It was very emotional, beautiful, and reminded me exactly why we were there. I’ll treasure that moment forever.

“Getting ready in my bridal suite was also incredible. There was a beautiful, loving and supportive energy throughout the day, and having all my bridesmaids around me before I walked down the aisle was truly special. I also had the entire bridal party lay roses down for my father’s seat as he passed on six years ago.”

The couple met in recovery. Tristan recognised Sam instantly, having attended boarding school at Grey College in Bloemfontein with her younger brother Sentle, and they’ve since built a rock-solid partnership despite their six-year age gap.

“We built our relationship on honesty, friendship and shared values. I knew he was the one because we truly understand each other. We have so much fun together, we work as a team, we support each other through everything, and we’ve always shared the same vision for the future.

“Our age difference has never been something we’ve focused on because we’ve always been aligned in our values, goals and the stage of life we’re in.”

Their decision to get married was not an engineered proposal but rather a genuine late-night conversation on the couch when Tristan asked and Sam said “yes”.

“There was no crazy proposal. We were sitting on the couch one night and he asked if I would marry him. I said ‘yes’ and the planning started. I don’t regret not having an elaborate proposal because I always knew our big day would come and we’d build a life together.”

Because Sam is of Sotho heritage, embracing her cultural background was important.

Ahead of their wedding day, Tristan wrote a letter to her family and asked for the two families to meet for the first time.

“It was important to us that our marriage reflected where we both come from while also creating traditions that are uniquely ours. Our families are incredibly diverse, and we are so grateful for such a blended and diverse, unique family.”

“It’s been a really beautiful experience. We both come from families who have welcomed one another with open hearts, and that’s made the transition so much easier. Blending families is always a journey, but it’s been filled with love, respect and a genuine willingness to build strong relationships. At the end of the day, we’re not just joining two people, we’re bringing two families together, and that’s something we’re incredibly grateful for. Our two families have now officially become one.”