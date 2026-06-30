Bafana’s World Cup heroics spark 370% surge in searches for soccer academies

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Bafana Bafana players prepare to walk out to warm up before their 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 match against Canada at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, on June 28, 2026.

Bafana Bafana’s historic World Cup campaign has inspired thousands of South Africans to dream of following in the national team’s footsteps with new data showing a dramatic spike in interest in youth football development.

According to search trend data analysed by Teneo School, South African searches for the words “soccer academy” surged by 370% in the past month, reaching about 4,000 searches as Bafana progressed to the World Cup knockout stages for the first time.

Growth marketing lead at Teneo School, Leszek Rzesniowiecki, said Google Trends data showed searches for “soccer academy” rose sharply during the tournament, with the biggest spikes occurring in the final week of the tournament’s group stages.

“The pattern reflects a well-documented phenomenon: national sporting success drives grassroots participation, as children and parents are inspired to take up the game seriously. Tournaments end; the inspiration they spark in a generation of children often outlasts them,” said Rzesniowiecki.

He said the achievement highlighted the importance of South Africa’s football development structures.

Hugo Broos says World Cup last 32 with Bafana one his best achievements. pic.twitter.com/OuuBdzjNHX — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 29, 2026

“The midfielder who scored the historic goal that sent Bafana into the knockouts, Thapelo Maseko, came through South Africa’s own development system, a reminder that the path from a local academy to the world stage is real,” he said.

Rzesniowiecki noted that the growing interest in football academies also brings longstanding challenges for aspiring young athletes.

“The surge in interest also surfaces a practical dilemma. Serious soccer training demands early mornings, daytime sessions, regional travel for fixtures and for the most promising young players, trials and tournaments that clash directly with the school timetable. For generations, ambitious young athletes have been forced to choose between their sport and their education,” he said.

He argued that flexible learning models were increasingly removing the need for young athletes to sacrifice either their education or sporting ambitions.

“That trade-off is increasingly unnecessary. Online and flexible schooling allows young athletes to train, travel and compete while keeping a full, internationally recognised academic programme on track, fitting lessons around training schedules rather than the other way round,” said Rzesniowiecki.

Taryn Jankes, chief marketing officer of Teneo Online School, said the national team’s success had ignited the ambitions of many young South Africans.

“Tournaments like the World Cup come and go but the spark they leave behind in kids is real, and right now there’s a generation of South African children who’ve just decided they want to be the next Bafana Bafana hero,” she said.

Jankes said balancing school and elite sport should no longer be an impossible choice for talented youngsters.

“The hard part for parents has always been the timetable clash: the talented young player who has to skip training for extra maths, or miss school for a tournament. They shouldn’t have to choose. A young athlete can train in the morning, travel for fixtures and still sit the same globally recognised qualifications as everyone else because the schooling flexes around the sport.

“Talent on the pitch and results in the classroom were never meant to be a trade-off,” said Jankes.

Bafana made history at the World Cup by reaching the round of 32 for the first time in the nation’s history.

Their remarkable run came to an end on Sunday when they suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to a stoppage-time goal to co-hosts Canada, but their performance appears to have already inspired a new generation of aspiring footballers.

TimesLIVE