Children survive on bread as hundreds of Zimbabweans spend freezing, rainy night outside Cape Town home affairs office

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Perched on top of his belongings, Gift Ndzindzi cradled what little he had left while his two children, aged six and three, sat quietly in front of him.

The family is among hundreds of Zimbabweans who spent a cold, rain-soaked Sunday night sleeping outside the Epping Home Affairs Centre in Cape Town, hoping to be processed for voluntary repatriation before the June 30 deadline.

Ndzindzi, 37, said he used black plastic bags to shield his children from the rain. “All I want is to get home. I’ve been in South Africa for three years and worked at a golf club. Unfortunately, because I didn’t have a work permit, I had to leave my job. I’m worried about my children’s safety. For the past few hours, they have survived on bread,” he said.

Gift Ndzindzi sat with his two children as he waited to be processed. (Yoliswa Sobuwa)

By Monday morning, Grenville Avenue had become a makeshift campsite. Blankets hung from walls and hedges to dry in the winter sun while some people slept on the pavement.

Others sheltered in camping tents, with bags and suitcases scattered along the roadside. Every time a home affairs official emerged to provide an update, people rushed back to the queues, fearful of losing their place.

Police maintained a heavy presence, supported by border management officials overseeing the repatriation process. Officials said many of those seeking to return to Zimbabwe were undocumented.

Inside the home affairs premises, hundreds waited patiently for processing while children played nearby, seemingly unaware of the uncertainty surrounding their circumstances. Portable toilets had been installed outside the facility, and volunteers distributed sandwiches, fruit and drinks to those waiting.

For Lisa Sibanda, 20, the journey to South Africa had lasted only a few months. As she stood in the winter sun trying to dry her clothes, she said she had arrived in February in search of work.

We need counsellors to support these families. I apologised on behalf of fellow South Africans who do not know better. It’s deeply concerning that we’ve reached this point. — Wendy Pekeur, Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement

“I lived in Robertson by myself and survived on piece jobs that helped me buy food. I left where I was staying last Wednesday because I no longer felt safe,” she said.

Sibanda said conditions outside the home affairs office were deteriorating.

“People are getting sick. It was better when we were just running away from the police than sleeping out in the open.”

Fadzai Shumba, 37, spoke in a hoarse voice after spending the night outside. “I’m down with flu and I don’t know what will happen today. People are getting sick, and we have nowhere to go for help,” she said.

Civil society organisations have stepped in to provide humanitarian relief.

Wendy Pekeur, from the Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement, delivered fruit, sanitary pads and other essentials to the stranded Zimbabweans.

“We came to assess what support is needed after receiving requests for food. We brought fruit and sanitary towels. I also tried to get toys for the children because they don’t understand what’s happening,” she said.

“We need counsellors to support these families. I apologised on behalf of fellow South Africans who do not know better. It’s deeply concerning that we’ve reached this point.”

Hundreds of Zimbabweans waiting for buses to take them home at Epping Home Affairs Centre. (Yoliswa Sobuwa)

The repatriation drive comes as anti-immigration groups prepare nationwide demonstrations on Tuesday. Organisations including March and March are expected to stage protests calling for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, raising concerns that tensions could escalate as thousands of migrants continue to seek assistance.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has urged organisers and participants of planned anti-immigration protests to ensure demonstrations remain peaceful and lawful, warning that anyone who breaks the law must be arrested and prosecuted.

Speaking after a Joint Operations Centre meeting involving the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, SAPS, SANDF and municipalities, Winde said authorities had strengthened coordination and contingency plans to prevent unrest.

He said the provincial government remained in contact with foreign consulates, would continue providing emergency relief and would support the voluntary repatriation process where needed.

Winde also thanked NGOs and emergency relief organisations assisting vulnerable migrants and helping to ease tensions.