Deputy minister urges calm as anti-immigrant protests fuel tensions

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Thousands gather at Thokoza Park, Soweto, alongside various civil society organisations to march to UBC Jabulani to hand over a memorandum in protest of illegal immigration and undocumented foreigners. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane.

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The deputy minister in the Presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, has called on South Africans and immigrants alike to reject violence, intimidation, xenophobia and online incitement as tensions over illegal immigration continue to rise across the country.

In a media statement on Tuesday, Letsike said concerns about immigration and crime should be addressed through lawful and constitutional processes, rather than through vigilantism.

“South Africans have legitimate concerns about illegal immigration, public safety, access to services and law enforcement. These concerns must be addressed by the state through lawful and constitutional processes, as affirmed by President Cyril Ramaphosa. They must never be used to justify lawlessness, violence or taking the law into one’s own hands,” she said.

The statement came after anti-illegal immigration group March and March led protests across the country on Tuesday, reiterating its demand that undocumented immigrants leave South Africa. The organisation had set Tuesday as the deadline for all undocumented foreigners to leave the country.

The demonstrations have drawn concern locally and internationally, with several African countries closely monitoring developments.

Malawi, Ghana and Nigeria have initiated voluntary repatriation efforts for their nationals, while several other countries have issued travel advisories for citizens planning to visit South Africa.

The department of women, youth and persons with disabilities said Letsike was particularly concerned about vulnerable groups during periods of unrest.

“The deputy minister is especially concerned about the safety of women, children, young people, people with disabilities and LGBTI people during periods of unrest, when they are often most at risk of violence and exploitation.”

The department said Letsike reminded the public that while South Africans had the constitutional right to protest peacefully, the right had to be exercised responsibly and without infringing on the rights of others.

“She reminds the public that South Africa’s constitution protects both the right to peaceful protest and the rights to dignity, equality, freedom and security for all people in the country. These rights must be exercised responsibly and with respect for others,” the department said.

Letsike warned against the spread of inflammatory content on social media, saying online platforms should not be used to encourage hatred, fear or violence based on nationality or immigration status.

“Our response to migration must be guided by both the rule of law and our shared humanity. We can enforce our laws while also protecting the dignity and safety of every person within our borders,” said Letsike.

She appealed to community leaders, faith-based organisations, traditional leaders and civil society organisations to promote calm, to counter misinformation and strengthen social cohesion during the time of heightened tensions.

“South Africa’s strength lies in its unity, ubuntu and commitment to the rule of law, even in difficult times,” the department said.

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