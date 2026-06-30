Government must deal with socio-economic problems, halt migrant scapegoating: IEJ

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The Institute for Economic Justice has called on the government to take urgent action against anti-migrant violence and hate speech. Picture:

The Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) has called on the government to take urgent action against anti-migrant violence and hate speech, warning that political leaders and vigilante groups are exploiting the frustrations of struggling communities instead of addressing the country’s deep social and economic problems.

The IEJ said unemployment, poverty and poor public services were the result of years of economic and policy failures rather than migration.

“The anger people feel towards these unacceptable conditions is understandable and needs to be addressed.” However, the IEJ said it “stands unequivocally against anti-migrant hate and vigilante violence”.

The organisation lamented that some migrant families who have lived and worked alongside South Africans had been “terrorised, displaced, and devastated”.

It accused groups such as March and March and Operation Dudula, together with some political parties, of encouraging attacks on foreign-owned businesses, forcing migrants from their homes and denying them access to schools, clinics and hospitals.

The organisation also pointed to incidents in KwaZulu-Natal, including reports that a mayor in Estcourt confiscated the keys of Ghanaian-owned shops and handed the businesses to South Africans. It also referred to the killing of a father in Pietermaritzburg and said thousands of migrants had been placed on buses under the guise of immigration verification.

The IEJ warned that calls by some vigilante groups for all foreign migrants to leave South Africa by June 30, regardless of their legal status, amounted to an attempt to exploit people’s hardship for political gain.

“This is not law enforcement; it is an orchestrated attempt to manipulate and channel the anguish of impoverished communities for political gain, and to destabilise the country,” it said. “In doing so, the provocateurs betray the struggle of the people they purport to represent.”

The organisation said migrants often become targets despite many working in low-paid jobs under exploitative conditions because their immigration status makes it difficult to demand fair wages or legal protection.

The IEJ also warned that anti-migrant politics was becoming increasingly organised ahead of the November local government elections.

“South Africa’s anti-migrant machinery has evolved into a well-orchestrated, co-ordinated infrastructure,” it said, adding that politicians were increasingly embracing anti-migrant rhetoric to divert attention from their own failures.

Drawing comparisons with previous outbreaks of xenophobic violence, the organisation recalled that 62 people were killed during the 2008 attacks and that more than 350 people died during the July 2021 unrest, which caused more than R100bn in economic damage.

“The people who bore the brunt of these previous cycles of violence were working-class and deprived communities,” it said.

The IEJ said South Africa should remember the support it received from African countries during the struggle against apartheid and warned that continued attacks on migrants risked damaging relations across the continent.

“South Africa’s liberation from apartheid was achieved through African solidarity,” it said, adding that regional co-operation and well-managed migration remained essential for economic growth and development.

Poverty and unemployment will not be solved by driving Somalian shopkeepers from their stores. Hospitals will not be better resourced by turning away Malawian mothers from maternity wards. Jobs will not be created by burning down the enterprises of Ghanaian traders — The Institute for Economic Justice

Among its recommendations, the organisation urged the government to:

Protect everyone living in South Africa;

Prosecute vigilante violence;

Strengthen labour law enforcement;

Expand public employment programmes; and

Improve public services and rebuild the criminal justice system.

It also called for closer co-operation with neighbouring countries and a process to regularise the status of long-term undocumented migrants.

The IEJ also appealed to the media not to amplify anti-migrant rhetoric.

“The media should not amplify, legitimise, or normalise the narratives of anti-migrant formations,” it said, arguing that responsible reporting was essential to prevent further hatred and division.

The organisation said South Africa’s social and economic problems could not be solved by targeting migrants.

“Poverty and unemployment will not be solved by driving Somalian shopkeepers from their stores. Hospitals will not be better resourced by turning away Malawian mothers from maternity wards. Jobs will not be created by burning down the enterprises of Ghanaian traders,” it said.

“The economic transformation that South Africa so desperately needs will only be won through solidarity, the solidarity of workers across national lines, of communities demanding accountability from those who actually hold economic power, and of a civil society that refuses to let the suffering of the majority be weaponised in the service of reactionary politics.”

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