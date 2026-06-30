Immigrant jumps to death from Durban building to escape apparent xenophobic attack

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Durban police have opened an inquest docket after a foreigner allegedly jumped to his death in a bid to escape an apparent xenophobic attack

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Durban police are investigating the death of a foreigner who allegedly jumped from the eighth floor of a building on Monday in an apparent bid to escape a xenophobic attack.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said reports indicate that three foreigners had broken into a storage facility and had been staying there for three days.

“On Monday night, they reportedly heard noises and concluded that they were being targeted. One of them jumped from the eighth floor and sustained broken limbs. He was declared dead at the scene. One of them ran away while the other remained.”

He said police had opened an inquest docket and were verifying the man’s immigration status.

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