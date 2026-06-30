IN PICS | SAPS and Tshwane metro police gather at Church Square

SAPS and Tshwane metro police members gathered at Church Square in Pretoria on Tuesday before the planned anti-illegal immigration marches.
The visible law enforcement presence is part of preparations to monitor the demonstrations and maintain public order.
Police are expected to be deployed at key locations around the city to
- manage crowds;
- ensure the safety of participants and the public; and
- respond to any potential disruptions.
Authorities have urged demonstrators to protest peacefully and to comply with the law during the marches.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.