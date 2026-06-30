Mangaung deputy mayor’s husband arrested after police raid on guesthouse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eric Odili, the husband of Mangaung deputy mayor Lulama Titi-Odili, has been arrested in Bloemfontein on allegations of harbouring undocumented foreigners.

Story audio is generated using AI

Eric Odili, the husband of Mangaung deputy mayor Lulama Titi-Odili, has been arrested after police found about 28 alleged undocumented foreigners at a property he allegedly owns in Bloemfontein.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Free State premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae said police discovered the alleged undocumented migrants at the property during an operation.

She said they had been staying there for about seven days and most of them did not have valid documents.

“It’s a guesthouse where we had about 28 to 29 people who were arrested because they were hiding in this place,” Letsoha-Mathae told Newzroom Afrika.

According to Letsoha-Mathae, officials were informed that the group had allegedly been at the property for about a week and that someone had been bringing them food.

She also raised concerns about documents found during the operation, including a Nigerian passport and a South African death certificate, saying this would form part of the investigation.

Letsoha-Mathae said the deputy mayor’s husband had been arrested but had not yet been formally charged.

She urged the public not to speculate, saying investigations continued to establish whether the occupants had legitimately booked accommodation or whether they were deliberately being concealed at the guesthouse.

Police and home affairs officials were continuing with verifications of documents and the status of those arrested.

Their identities and nationalities have not yet been confirmed.

TimesLIVE