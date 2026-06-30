Marchers give reasons for joining Joburg protests against migrants

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Streets in the Johannesburg CBD were quiet before the Mabahambe march started at Beyers Naude Square. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

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Residents in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, watched from the windows of flats and high-rise building balconies on Tuesday as marchers chanted “foreigners must leave our country”.

Inner-city areas were unusually quiet on Tuesday, with empty trading spaces and shuttered businesses marking the start of the day.

Marchers are moving from Beyers Naudé Square in the CBD to the Hillbrow police station, where organisers will submit a memorandum outlining their demand for stricter action against people they believe are living in the country illegally.

The protest drew supporters from different organisations including March and March.

Ahead of the planned march, the Johannesburg CBD was unusually quiet. At the intersection of Kerk and Rissik streets, where informal traders would normally be selling their goods, only empty storage boxes remained. The traders themselves were nowhere to be seen.

A quiet Johannesburg CBD ahead of the planned march, with empty streets and closed informal trading spaces at Kerk and Rissik streets. (Mmatumelo Lebjane)

Formal businesses, including Clicks and Hungry Lion, were open, though some had their doors partially closed. Traffic was light, with noticeably fewer pedestrians and vehicles than is typical in the city centre.

Unemployed Johannesburg CBD resident Xolani Mema said he wants to start his own business instead of going back to school.

“I stay in the CBD and many rentals are reserved for foreign nationals, which makes it hard for me to start my own business. If they go, we will have our country back,” he said. “It’s time for them to go.”

Another protester, franchise business owner Chris McKenzie, said he has struggled to keep his business running because, he alleged, some Somali-owned shops sell food at lower prices.

“I run a fried chips shop in the inner-city and I’m struggling to keep my customers, let alone make enough profit. Illegal foreign nationals must go,” he said.

“If illegal immigrants continue to occupy our land, we will never move forward. The poor get poorer and the rich get richer,” he claimed.

Empty vendor stalls in Thembisa. (Seipati Mothoa)

One of the march supporters, Thoko Kubeka, said she travelled from KwaZulu-Natal to stand with her family who live in Johannesburg South.

“Foreigners must leave our country. Enough is enough,” she said.

Kubeka said the 1976 Soweto Uprising was meant to be the last fight against inequality. She said the fight against illegal immigration should be the final one.

In Thembisa, vendors’ shelves stood empty, with no business taking place. Many spaza shops were closed, while residents turned to supermarkets to buy bread and other groceries.

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