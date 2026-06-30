Policeman’s abaHambe broadcast from cop van being probed

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A Western Cape policeman is under investigation for anti-foreigner remarks made from a police van. He was filmed broadcasting his views via a loudspeaker while his colleague was driving. Picture:

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An investigation is under way into a policeman’s anti-foreigner utterances while in uniform and in an official vehicle.

The policeman was filmed broadcasting his views via a loudspeaker. His colleague was driving. He repeated the abaHambe phrase being used by campaigners against undocumented migrants and the June 30 “deadline” for “foreigners to go home”.

Western Cape police management said he will be traced and subjected to internal proceedings.

“Western Cape police wish to reiterate that such utterances do not represent the views of the SAPS and the values the organisation espouses as a law enforcement agency.

“Police officials are reminded to conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times.”

According to preliminary findings, the official is from Vredendal on the West Coast.

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