South Africa

POLL | How are you feeling about the shutdown taking place today?

We want to gauge how communities are feeling on this critical day

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Malawians who had been accommodated at a temporary shelter in Durban were relocated to Limpopo before returning to their home country. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (Sandile Ndlovu)

After the midnight expiry of a civic group’s “deadline” for undocumented foreigners to leave the country, South Africa is on high alert today.

While thousands of law enforcement officials and soldiers have been deployed to prevent a repeat of past unrest, the early morning was quiet.

With thousands of foreigners displaced or seeking refuge and a R600m security operation under way, the day carries heavy anxiety for many and strong convictions for others.

We want to gauge how communities are feeling as the country navigates this critical day.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

LIVE UPDATES | Security patrols and police defuse incidents of foreigner intimidation, looting and burning tyres blockade

2

POLL | How are you feeling about the shutdown taking place today?

3

AU presses SA to prosecute as police confirm 195 arrested since March over anti-immigrant threats

4

Right to protest but duty to do so peacefully — Ramaphosa meets protest leaders

5

Traffic subdued as Gauteng awaits anti-migrant marches

Related Articles