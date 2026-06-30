POLL | How are you feeling about the shutdown taking place today?

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Malawians who had been accommodated at a temporary shelter in Durban were relocated to Limpopo before returning to their home country. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

After the midnight expiry of a civic group’s “deadline” for undocumented foreigners to leave the country, South Africa is on high alert today.

While thousands of law enforcement officials and soldiers have been deployed to prevent a repeat of past unrest, the early morning was quiet.

With thousands of foreigners displaced or seeking refuge and a R600m security operation under way, the day carries heavy anxiety for many and strong convictions for others.

We want to gauge how communities are feeling as the country navigates this critical day.

TimesLIVE