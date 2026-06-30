WATCH | Calm prevails in Soweto amid calls for undocumented migrants to leave SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Life goes on as normal in Soweto, with some spaza shops opened and others closed, taxis operating and shopping centres operating on the day that March and March called for undocumented foreigners to return to their countries.

A calm atmosphere prevailed across parts of Soweto on Tuesday morning despite calls by the March and March organisation for nationwide protests aimed at driving undocumented foreign nationals out of South Africa.

Commuters headed to work as usual, taxis operated along their normal routes and businesses opened their doors.

JUNE 30 PROTESTS | Residents in Diepkloof, Soweto, are mobilising community members as they prepare to go door-to-door to shut down spaza shops they believe are operated by undocumented foreign nationals. For live updates, click link: https://t.co/DEAYDx4uVP pic.twitter.com/9Hqo9jQWz3 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 30, 2026

In Dhlamini, Pimville and parts of Diepkloof, there was no visible sign of protest action, with only a handful of Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) vehicles stationed outside shopping centres.

A drive through the township showed daily life continuing uninterrupted. While some tuckshops were open, a few were closed.

Roads remained open, shoppers moved freely and public transport operated without disruption.

The hostel area in Diepkloof was also quiet, with residents going about their normal routines and no visible gatherings or marches taking place.

Life is still normal in Soweto amid the March on March 30 June protests, with some spaza shops open and others closed. Taxis and shopping centers are operating as well.



Photos: @Muchave1Muchave pic.twitter.com/cmyvBg5BUl — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 30, 2026

The March and March organisation had called for demonstrations on Tuesday as part of its campaign against undocumented foreign nationals, arguing that stronger action is needed to address illegal immigration.

Authorities had indicated they were monitoring the situation and maintaining a visible law enforcement presence in anticipation of possible demonstrations.

Sowetan