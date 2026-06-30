WATCH | Large police contingent at start of Durban June 30 demonstrations

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About 100 protesters gathered at King Dinizulu Park in Durban ahead of the June 30 march under a heavy police presence.

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There was a heavy police presence at King Dinizulu Park on Tuesday ahead of the Durban march against illegal foreigners.

The contingency included metro police and officers on foot, with others manning Nyalas while a police chopper flew overhead.

By 8.30am only about 100 demonstrators had gathered in the park on a cloudy morning. They are expected to be joined by others who are gathering at The Pavilion shopping centre, while buses are expected from Pietermaritzburg.

Protesters trickle into King Dinizulu Park in Durban under a heavy police presence for the June 30 march @TimesLIVE 📹: @sandysndlovu pic.twitter.com/VPDd9E2tjv — Yasantha Naidoo (@NaidooYasantha) June 30, 2026

The march, led by the March and March and Insizwa Nobunsizwa groups, had set a deadline of June 30 for illegal migrants to leave the country.

Thousands of illegal foreigners, mainly Malawians, have already been repatriated to their countries. However, large groups of foreigners are still in the country, with many saying they are documented.

There are fears there might be violence when marchers square off with foreigners.

TimesLIVE