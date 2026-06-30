WATCH | Marchers pelted near Kwa Mai Mai in Johannesburg, protesters set car alight in CBD

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Stones were thrown at marchers as they headed towards Kwa Mai Mai in Johannesburg.

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Tensions escalated during a protest march in Johannesburg on Tuesday as marchers were pelted with missiles by people inside flats while making their way towards the Kwa Mai Mai meeting point.

The incident unfolded at the corner of Davis and Mosley streets, where residents in the flats threw stones and bottles at the crowd below.

Police officers are on the scene and have intervened to control the situation.

No official reports of injuries or arrests had been confirmed at the time of publication.

At the Sunnyhoek building in Klein Street, Hillbrow, protesters threw stones and bricks at a car they say belongs to a foreigner on Tuesday afternoon. They alleged he had attacked a marcher. The vehicle caught on fire.

Police have dispersed the group with what is believed to be teargas and rubber bullets.

Marchers set a car on fire at Sunnyhoek, allegedly it belongs to a foreigner who shot a marcher in Joburg CBD on Tuesday #TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/DVe9GJISmw — Mmatumelo Lebjane ❤ (@Ma_Tuh_Mellow) June 30, 2026

WATCH | Tensions escalated during an anti-illegal immigration march in Johannesburg after residents in nearby flats allegedly threw stones and bottles at marchers heading towards the Kwa Mai Mai meeting point. Police intervened to restore order. No injuries or arrests had been… pic.twitter.com/EpkgEJsVe2 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

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