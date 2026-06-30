South Africa

WATCH | Marchers pelted near Kwa Mai Mai in Johannesburg, protesters set car alight in CBD

Kabungane Biyela

Kabungane Biyela

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Journalist

Stones were thrown at marchers as they headed towards Kwa Mai Mai in Johannesburg. (Kabungane Biyela)

Story audio is generated using AI

Tensions escalated during a protest march in Johannesburg on Tuesday as marchers were pelted with missiles by people inside flats while making their way towards the Kwa Mai Mai meeting point.

The incident unfolded at the corner of Davis and Mosley streets, where residents in the flats threw stones and bottles at the crowd below.

Police officers are on the scene and have intervened to control the situation.

No official reports of injuries or arrests had been confirmed at the time of publication.

At the Sunnyhoek building in Klein Street, Hillbrow, protesters threw stones and bricks at a car they say belongs to a foreigner on Tuesday afternoon. They alleged he had attacked a marcher. The vehicle caught on fire.

Police have dispersed the group with what is believed to be teargas and rubber bullets.

TimesLIVE

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