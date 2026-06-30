South Africa

WATCH | ‘Our voices must be heard on issues that concern us’, say Soweto protesters

Soweto residents demand stronger action against undocumented foreigners

Nandi Ntini

Nandi Ntini

Social Justice News Reporter

Life goes on as normal in Soweto on the morning of Tuesday, June 30, with some spaza shops open and some closed, and taxis and shopping centres operating. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

Story audio is generated using AI

Thousands of residents from Jabulani, Zola and surrounding areas converged at Thokoza Park in Soweto on Tuesday morning before marching to Jabulani’s United Business Confederation (UBC) offices, to hand over a memorandum calling for stronger action against undocumented foreign nationals.

The march forms part of the nationally co-ordinated campaign organised by the March and March movement, which has called for the removal of undocumented foreigners from South Africa. Similar demonstrations and memorandum handovers were expected to take place in several provinces.

By mid-morning, the park was filled with residents carrying South African flags, some holding whips and singing struggle songs as organisers prepared to lead the procession. Community members, local business owners and activists gathered under the watch of law enforcement officials deployed to monitor the protest.

United South Africans president Musa Hlongwa said the gathering was intended to unite communities behind what organisers described as one of the country’s biggest co-ordinated marches.

“We are here to gather every African to be part of the biggest march that everyone has been talking about. We will be delivering a memorandum to the UBC. We are still waiting for more people coming from other locations, and today we will be delivering a national memorandum that will be read in all the provinces,” Hlongwa said.

Organising committee member and ward 19 candidate Dumisani Nkosi said the march was the result of weeks of planning and community mobilisation.

He said Tuesday’s demonstration was aimed at ensuring a memorandum outlining the community’s concerns was formally tabled. According to Nkosi, the document raises several issues, including concerns about undocumented foreign nationals operating businesses in local communities.

“We are here as a community to make our voices heard on issues that concern us,” Nkosi said.

He added that the march had attracted support from different sectors of society, including community activists, local business owners and civic organisations.

Nkosi stressed that organisers had prioritised a peaceful demonstration and had worked closely with authorities to ensure the safety of participants and the public.

“As leaders, our main priority is to ensure that no harm is done. Safety is our biggest concern and we want today’s march to proceed peacefully,” he said.

Sowetan

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