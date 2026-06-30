‘Whistleblower with dirty hands’: O’Sullivan accuses Mkhwanazi of unlawful prosecutable conduct

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Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan has accused KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of unlawful, prosecutable conduct, claiming Mkhwanazi interfered with investigations into complaints he had lodged against former acting national police commissioner Gen Khomotso Phahlane.

Testifying before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Monday, O’Sullivan said the interference began long before Mkhwanazi’s explosive July 2025 media briefing.

He said the penetration of the criminal justice system by criminal elements is nothing new, adding Mkhwanazi had been aware of the issue for years rather than discovering it last year, suggesting Mkhwanazi was complicit in the interference.

“If you want to be a whistleblower, you must be a whistleblower with clean hands,” O’Sullivan said.

In his testimony, O’Sullivan referenced a January 16 2026 affidavit by Humbulani Khuba, provincial head for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in Limpopo. The statement is built on a 2020 affidavit prepared for the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture that was never finalised.

O’Sullivan lodged a corruption and money laundering complaint against Phahlane with Ipid in 2016. However, he noted the initial investigations were ineffective because Ipid was “captured” at the time, and alleged Phahlane made attempts to derail the probe.

Khuba, who headed the Ipid task team investigating Phahlane at the time, detailed Mkhwanazi’s allegedly unlawful conduct. O’Sullivan testified he was informed of Mkhwanazi’s prosecutable actions regarding offences committed in 2017 and 2018, when Mkhwanazi allegedly made unlawful attempts to block the investigation and subsequent prosecution of Phahlane.

“I feel very strongly that the evidence of Khuba, in this regard, should be tested as it will reveal the prosecutable and underhanded manner in which Mkhwanazi attempted to derail the criminal case against Phahlane,” O’Sullivan said.

According to Khuba’s statement, he received a call in 2018 from Maj-Gen Obed Nemutanzhela of crime intelligence who requested a meeting at a hotel. On exiting the elevator, Khuba unexpectedly ran into Mkhwanazi, who demandedhe hand over his cellphone. Mkhwanazi then joined the meeting with Nemutanzhela, where they allegedly pressed Khuba for information on former Ipid boss Robert McBride that could implicate him in wrongdoing alongside O’Sullivan.

Khuba’s statement read: “I explained to him that I didn’t spend time with McBride and was not in a position to provide details of McBride’s information to O’Sullivan. Mkhwanazi said I would be ‘taken care of’ and I would be promoted to the position of Lt-Gen. When I was leaving, he said I must think about it. We got the sense Mkhwanazi was trying to fish to get me to tell him what I knew.”

O’Sullivan alleged Mkhwanazi’s actions were driven by Phahlane’s false narrative that O’Sullivan had effectively taken over and “captured” Ipid.

“The narrative driven by Phahlane was that I had captured Ipid,” O’Sullivan said. “He wanted to know what they were involved in and how they were involved.”

O’Sullivan said Mkhwanazi left this interference out of his high-profile July press conference.

“On July 6 last year, Mkhwanazi called a very dramatic, frantic media briefing where he talked about interference and investigations. According to this statement, that’s exactly what he was doing in the Phahlane investigation. He was interfering with Ipid.”

O’Sullivan urged the commission to call Khuba to testify so his evidence could be properly tested.

He said Mkhwanazi’s press conference focused on two central themes: organised crime’s infiltration of the criminal justice system and political interference within the South African Police Service (SAPS) by the minister of police. O’Sullivan argued his own examples prove these systemic issues are decades old.

“The examples cited above show organised crime’s infiltration of the criminal justice system in 2025 was definitely nothing new and has been going on for decades. Nor was political interference in the SAPS new.”

O’Sullivan claimed during Mkhwanazi’s tenure as acting national police commissioner in 2012, he turned a blind eye to unlawful political interference regarding the then-divisional commissioner of crime intelligence, Lt-Gen Richard Mdluli.

“In fact, Gen Mkhwanazi not only turned a blind eye, he also acquiesced to patently unlawful instructions, then later helped cover it up.”

O’Sullivan said he only began connecting the dots after Mkhwanazi’s media briefing, pointing to a newspaper article regarding luxury Louis Vuitton bags Mkhwanazi and suspended national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola allegedly received from Inbanathan Kistiah in exchange for irregular bulletproof vest contracts.

When O’Sullivan inquired about the matter with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), he received a formal response stating: “These are criminal matters that remain active and Idac cannot share any of the information and/or documentation requested.”

Reflecting on his original complaints against Phahlane, O’Sullivan said they were entirely ignored. Instead, he claimed he was singled out for unlawful retaliation by corrupt police officials acting on behalf of Phahlane and other senior leadership.

Over a two-year period, O’Sullivan said he faced arrests, home and office raids, kidnapping, torture, unlawful imprisonment and proxy assassination attempts. He said his unlawful arrest for using his Irish passport occurred while he was actively trying to enter South Africa undetected to avoid hits on his life.

O’Sullivan has laid complaints against other law enforcement officials, including Maj-Gen Feroz Khan, the suspended deputy head of counter and security intelligence. Though he said he wrote to Masemola regarding these issues, he claimed he received no reply.

“It became the order of the day that any such communications were ignored,” O’Sullivan said. “That didn’t stop me from sending the communication because I wanted to have evidence that I have been continuously supplying evidence and nothing is being done.”

He alleged police management routinely fails to take action against senior officials unless it suits a specific internal agenda. O’Sullivan clarified that he does not personally possess the final evidence for the allegations, rather he has provided the police with his preliminary investigative findings so they can conduct a formal investigation.

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