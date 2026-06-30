Woman assaults police who responded to alleged attack on foreigner

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Police arrested a woman who allegedly assaulted police officers when they responded to a report of a foreigner being attacked at an informal settlement in Durban. Stock image:

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Police arrested a woman who allegedly turned on them when they responded to reports of a foreigner being assaulted at an informal settlement in Durban on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the woman was arrested and charged with assault of police officers and intimidation.

A man was also arrested for intimidation after police responded to reports of a foreigner being assaulted by a group of people at the Burnwood Kwalimaza informal settlement in Sydenham.

When police intervened, the woman allegedly assaulted the officers. The arrested suspects will appear in court soon.

Netshiunda said five people were arrested for looting shops owned by foreigners.

Three suspects were apprehended by private security officers after they were found in the act of stealing goods from a shop. They were handed over to the police and were charged.

Two more suspects were arrested at the Madiba informal settlement in Mountain Rise.

Another suspect was arrested at Thubalethu township in Melmoth for house robbery. He allegedly stormed into a homestead and threatened foreigners with a stick and stole their belongings.

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