13 arrested as looters target foreign-owned shops in Cape Town

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Cape Town safety and security MMC JP Smith said law enforcement officers were called to respond to opportunistic criminal incidents targeting foreign-owned shops amid fears of unrest linked to the anti-illegal immigration protests.

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Cape Town’s law enforcement agencies arrested at least 13 people for public violence and malicious damage to property after they allegedly attempted to loot foreign-owned businesses in several townships, including Delft, Gugulethu, Hanover Park and Mfuleni.

Safety and security MMC JP Smith said law enforcement officers were called to respond to opportunistic criminal incidents targeting foreign-owned shops amid fears of unrest linked to the anti-illegal immigration protests.

“There were no significant incidents in Cape Town overnight linked to the anti-illegal immigration shutdown. As indicated yesterday, the marches that did occur were small and went off largely without incident,” Smith said.

On Tuesday, Smith said the city had deployed officers to identified hotspots, bolstering security with 1,300 law enforcement advancement plan (LEAP) officers and 800 neighbourhood safety officers.

“There has been a substantial increase in capacity since we had to deal with these kinds of crises in 2008 and 2017, so we are well prepared,” he said.

Smith thanked the city’s departments and partner agencies, including the South African Police Service, emergency medical service, the SPCA, Golden Arrow Bus Service, members of the disaster co-ordinating team, neighbourhood watch structures and residents for assisting authorities.

Smith said: “Our enforcement and emergency services will continue to monitor for any xenophobic threats as part of our public safety monitoring and response. To reiterate, peaceful protest on any issue is a constitutionally protected right, but we will not tolerate any unlawful acts that violate the rights of others.”

TimesLIVE